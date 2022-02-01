Tottenham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Antonio Conte's summer plans

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Sami Mokbel reckons that Tottenham and Antonio Conte will target a new centre-back this summer.

The Italian made two deadline day signings but wasn't able to add another central defender to his squad despite it being one of his early January targets.

What are Conte's current centre-back options?

The Spurs boss has six fit centre-backs in his squad once Cristian Romero returns from his injury.

However, very few of those appear up to the level that Conte is looking for. Firstly, Joe Rodon hasn't played a minute in the league during his time as manager, while Japhet Tanganga, who was linked with a loan move to AC Milan, has had his fair share of chances but has continued to make mistakes.

Conte's preferred back three seems to be Romero alongside Eric Dier and Ben Davies, although Davinson Sanchez has done a decent job since the Argentine got injured on international duty in November.

But he doesn't appear overly keen on the likes of Tanganga and Rodon, who could both be moved on once the summer window opens. Should that be that case, he'll need to sign reinforcements to ensure he has enough cover heading into next season.

And Mokbel reckons that a centre-back will definitely be a priority position for the Tottenham boss at the end of the season.

What did Mokbel say about Tottenham?

When asked about Spurs' centre-back department, Mokbel told GIVEMESPORT: "I think that is definitely an area they will look to strengthen in the summer."

Who could start against Brighton on Saturday?

According to Sky Sports, Conte will have a fully fit squad available for Spurs' FA Cup fourth round tie against the Seagulls for the first time in almost three months.

Not only is Heung Min Son now fit and available following a hamstring problem sustained earlier this month, but equally as important, Romero could come back into the fold and make his first outing since the goalless draw at Everton in early November.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

If Romero is deemed ready to play from the start, then he could line up alongside Eric Dier and Ben Davies in the back three for just the third time in Conte's reign.

It hasn't been plain sailing since he replaced Nuno Espirito Santo, but a productive deadline day, combined with some positive news on the injury front, leaves Spurs in a healthy position heading into the business end of the season.

