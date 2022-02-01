Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nia Jax told WWE she had no interest in appearing in the women's Royal Rumble match last weekend.

WWE released Nia Jax in November 2021, in perhaps one of the most surprising dismissals of the last few years.

Soon after her release, it was reported that Jax had been let go due to the fact she wasn't vaccinated, but this is something she has strongly denied.

However, less than three months after her release, WWE already contacted the former Raw Women's Champion about making a return.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, Jax confirmed that like Mickie James and The IIconics, she was contacted about being in the Royal Rumble match.

Unlike Mickie James, Jax explained that she turned down WWE's request, telling the company "f*** no" when they asked if she'd take part:

It's my homie in [Talent Relations]. 'Hey, we're just calling to see if you'd be interested in participating in the Royal Rumble.' I started hysterically laughing. I thought it was my friend joking with me. 'Oh, you're hiliarious.' 'Actually, this is an official call.' 'Oh, f*** no, I'm not coming back.' 'We'd like to offer you this.' I said, 'first of all, I'm still under my 90 days. You're still going to be paying me anyway, so you're not offering me anything. No, I'm not coming back. Absolutely f***ing not. Is this all it was?' 'Yes.' 'Okay, bye.'"

Jax said that it felt like a slap in the face to be asked to appear in one of WWE's biggest matches of the year just weeks after being fired:

That's exactly what it was. They were accumulating a list, this is what I was told, they were accumulating a list and wanted to offer me the opportunity, accumulate a list that they send to Vince, then Vince goes through the list and says who he wants and who he doesn't. I was like, 'You're asking me to be part of a list to go to the next step? F*** no. How much more can you shit on me?' 'We didn't want her to feel left out. If it got around that she didn't get ask, we didn't want her to feel left out.' 'F*** you, that's such bulls***.' You needed people and I definitely [nixed] that."

