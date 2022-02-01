Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 has had a lot of issues since it was released and now the developers have added more bad news for the gaming community as they have revealed that season one will be delayed and will not come out until the summer.

The game was released back on Friday 19th November 2021, and many were very excited, but months of bugs and issues have caused Battlefield fans to grow frustrated. Due to this the game has lost popularity.

Battlefield has not been the only game with issues recently, as Call of Duty Vanguard has also had a lot of bugs.

Battlefield will no doubt be wanting to do a lot of work in order to try and make Battlefield 2042 much better and attract a larger audience.

Battlefield 2042: Developers Reveal Season One is Delayed Until The Summer

Many in the gaming community will have been expecting season one of Battlefield 2042 to be around the corner, but they will be frustrated to know that this is not the case. Battlefield tweeted out and posted this latest news on their website.

Speaking out on social media, they said: "We’ve had to make some big decisions to ensure that our next set of updates can be focused on delivering these improvements, with the most substantial one being to move the release date of our first Season to early Summer.

This decision gives us the time to focus on improving the Battlefield 2042 experience while finalizing the development of our seasonal content to ensure that it all reaches our standard for quality."

"We’ll continue to keep you informed of future updates via the @BattlefieldComm Twitter account. You can also follow along with our tracking of Known Issues and game changes that we’re able to make in real time on our Battlefield forums.

We are committed to, and focused on, ensuring Battlefield 2042 lives up to our ambitions and your expectations — it’s a task we’re dedicated to accomplishing."

No doubt this will be frustrating, but the gaming community would rather see the developers sort out these issues rather than release a new season with an abundance of issues. With the season not coming out until the summer, we will have to wait a while for new content in the game.

You do wonder how long it will take Battlefield to sort these new issues, and with a lot of great games coming out, gaming fans will start to lose interest around this game and with the franchise as a whole.

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News