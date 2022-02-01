Dying Light 2: Will Co-op Gameplay be Available?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dying Light 2 is one of the biggest releases of 2022 and could possibly set the early standards across the gaming industry - especially if co-op gameplay is included.

Gamers are expected to be kept busy for a significant period of time, especially completionists, with Techland revealing that to complete the game 100%, it would take up to 500 hours.

That means there will be no shortage of things to do in Dying Light 2. Some players, however, might not consider this to be much fun playing on their own.

Read more: Dying Light 2: What is the Completion Time?

Because of this, fans of the series, which is believed to be carrying on from events that took place in the first Dying Light title, are wondering whether they will be able to join forces with their friends in cooperative gameplay.

Taking into account that Dying Light 2 will be available for both next-gen and previous-gen platforms, it is only right that players are asking the questions.

Read more: Dying Light 2: Release Date, Gameplay, Cross-Platform, Pre-Order, Collector's Edition And Everything You Need To Know

Does Dying Light 2 Have Co-op?

Great news for Dying Light 2 fans, the developers have now confirmed that co-op is coming to their all-new game.

It was revealed in Episode 6 of Dying Light 2: Dying 2 Know, that not only can you start the game in co-op, but finish it as well.

It was also revealed that players joining a host's session are able to retain their own personal player progression, but will jump right into the host's narrative.

Leah Alexandra elaborated more in the episode itself by saying: "There's also the element of choice and consequence, because what would Dying Light 2 be without choice and consequence, right?

"If we [players] come to a narrative fork in the road, and there's a choice to be made that's going to change the outcome of the story, everyone gets to vote on it. The host gets the final say in where you end up."

In case you missed Techland's final developer episode, here is what was discussed:

Dying Light 2 will be available from Friday 4th February on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X & S, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

You can find all of the latest Dying Light 2 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News