Video games remain just as popular as live sports for millions around the world.

Other than live sports, video games are one other thing that gets people together.

Whether it’s interactive, board or just computer games, somewhere or other families and friends have had laughs and at times a few tears over the results and outcomes of games no doubt.

Here, we look at the top 23 best-selling video game franchises of all time, with a little help from Wikipedia. It's worth noting, all 23 of them have sold over 100 million copies!

Mario: 767.61 million

First created 41 years ago by Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto, this is a game that whether you are an adult or child you will be aware of. From Mario Kart to Mario Sports and Super Mario, everyone has battled their way through the games one way or another.

Tetris: 495 million copies

The falling blocks puzzle was created by Soviet game designer Alexey Pajitnov in 1984 and is the most successful video game franchise to originate from Russia and the former Soviet Union, becoming the best-selling puzzle video game series and the best-selling video game franchise that is not owned by Nintendo.

Call of Duty: 400 million

This has been around for 19 years and is a series of first-person shooter video games. The series was published by Activision and was developed by Infinity Ward, Gray Matter Interactive, Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software, Neversoft and High Moon Studios.

Super Mario: 388.92 million

Super Mario is a series of platform games that has been around since 1985 and features the iconic character Mario, who goes on a wide range of adventures.

Pokémon: 380 million

This game franchise has been around for 26 years and was created by Satoshi Tajiri, who is the founder and president of Game Freak. The game soon turned into the highest-grossing media franchise of all time, which includes an anime series, various manga, a trading card game, toys, merchandise, books, over 20 films (one of the highest-grossing animated film series) and other media.

Grand Theft Auto: 355 million

At 25 years old, Grand Theft Auto is an open-world action-adventure video game series created by David Jones and Mike Dailly; later titles were created by brothers Dan and Sam Houser, Leslie Benzies and Aaron Garbut. It is developed by Scottish developer Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games, and consists of 11 stand-alone games and four expansion packs. Grand Theft Auto is the most successful video game franchise originating from the United Kingdom and is the best-selling action-adventure and open-world series.

FIFA: 325 million

All game fans will know about FIFA, which was originally released in 1993 and is a series of association football-based sports video games, released yearly by Electronic Arts under the EA Sports brand and is the first to have an official license from the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (International Federation of Association Football), the international governing body of football.

Minecraft: 238 million

Minecraft is a more recent game that was released in 2011 and is a sandbox and survival video game originally created by Swedish game designer Markus "Notch" Persson and developed by Mojang. It was bought by Microsoft Studios in November 2014. It is the most successful video game franchise to originate in Sweden and the single best-selling game of all time.

Wii: 202.57 million

The Wii series of simulation video games was created for Nintendo by Shigeru Miyamoto in 2006. The first game in the series Wii Sports was bundled with the original Wii console and is one of the best-selling games of all time.

Lego: 200 million

The Lego franchise of video games includes many different games, both original as well as several adaptations based on licensed properties, including DC Comics, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Marvel Comics and Star Wars and was released in 1995.

The Sims: 200 million

The Sims is a series of life simulation games for personal computers, but was later released for game consoles. It was created by American game designer Will Wright, developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts in 2000.

Final Fantasy: 164 million

Final Fantasy is a Japanese science fantasy media franchise created by Japanese video game designer Hironobu Sakaguchi in 1987 and is owned by Square Enix.

Mario Kart: 158.14 million

It is that well known name again Mario Kart, which is a series of kart racing games developed and published by Nintendo in 1992. The series is a spin-off of the Mario franchise and has produced nine main games, one enhanced, four arcade and a mobile game and is currently the most successful racing game franchise of all time.

Assassin's Creed: 155 million

Assassin's Creed was released in 2007 and is an action-adventure stealth video game franchise created by Patrice Désilets and includes 12 main-line releases and several spin-offs. It has expanded into a media franchise producing comic books, encyclopaedias, novels and even a live-action film.

Need for Speed: 150 million

Need for Speed is a series of racing video games published by Electronic Arts in 1994. There are over 25 games in the series.

Sonic the Hedgehog: 145.61 million

Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game franchise created and owned by Sega in 1991 and stars none other than its namesake character Sonic. Created by game designer Yuji Naka and character designer Naoto Ohshima, it has expanded into a media franchise spanning animated television series’, manga, comic books and even a film.

Madden NFL: 130 million

Madden NFL is an American football video game series developed by Electronic Arts Tiburon for EA Sports in 1988. The series is named after Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden, a color commentator and Super Bowl-winning head coach.

The Legend of Zelda: 123.9 million

The Legend of Zelda is an action-adventure game franchise created by Japanese game designers Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka in 1986. The gameplay includes action-adventure and some action role-playing games.

Resident Evil: 120 million

Resident Evil is a Japanese horror media franchise created by Shinji Mikami and Tokuro Fujiwara, developed by Capcom in 1996.

Star Wars: 119.371 million

This is another well-known game released in 1983. The Star Wars series of video games is part of the sci-fi fantasy media franchise of the same name.

NBA 2K: 118 million

NBA 2K is a series of basketball sports games. Originally published by Sega under the label Sega Sports in 1999, it is now published by 2K Sports.

Wii Sports: 114.52 million

The Wii Sports series of sports games was created by Shigeru Miyamoto for the Nintendo Wii console in 2006. Its success led to the Wii video game series, of which it is a sub-series.

Pro Evolution Soccer: 111 million

Another football game released in 1995, Pro Evolution Soccer (known as World Soccer: Winning Eleven in Japan) is a series of association football video games developed and published by Konami.

All of these franchises have sold at least 100 million copies and no doubt will continue to grow the longer they are out there for all to see.

But clearly even after all these years these are some of the franchises that will remain ever popular in the world no matter the audience.

