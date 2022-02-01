Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Elimination Chamber takes place later this month, the next stop on the road to WrestleMania. GiveMeSport counts down the ten most memorable moments in the chambers twenty-year history.



10

Twisted Topple 2018



2018 saw the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match, as Alexa Bliss defended her Raw Women’s Championship against Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville. The Goddess went to great lengths to keep hold of her gold, even when she found herself on top of one of the pods with nowhere to go. What’s a champ to do? Nail a perfectly executed Twisted Bliss off the pod and onto a waiting Banks.

9

Eater of Worlds shocks the world 2017

This Elimination Chamber match was stacked with top-drawer talent, as John Cena put his newly won WWE Championship on the line against AJ Styles, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose and one Bray Wyatt. Not many gave Wyatt much hope of bagging the belt, having already seen so many chances to cash-in on Bray’s popularity not followed-up on. However, the ‘Eater of World’s' pulled off a shock win, pinning AJ Styles to set up a WrestleMania match with Randy Orton.

8

Baszler runs riot 2020

Entering fourth into an Elimination Chamber match that consisted of Natalya, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan, Shayna Baszler is the only Superstar to ever clear the field in a Chamber match. Removing each member of the match with her Kirifuda Clutch and booking her place as Becky Lynch’s opponent at WrestleMania 36.

7

Flying High 2011



We’ve seen many high-flying feats in Chamber matches over the years, most notably from RVD and Jeff Hardy, but perhaps most impressive was John Morrison’s feat of 2011. The Friday Night Delight scaled to the top of the structure, and scuttled along the sphere like he was auditioning for a role as Spider-Man. Morrison then let go of the chains and twisted onto a waiting Sheamus to eliminate him from the match.

6

Edge pulls double-duty 2009



There’s nothing Edge won’t do to keep his name out of the Elimination Chamber match headlines, and so it proved at No Way Out in 2009. Edge began the night as WWE Champion defending his title inside the Chamber in the opening bout. However, within minutes off the match, Jeff Hardy sneakily rolled Edge up and eliminated him from a bout, that Triple H went on to win. Fast forward to the night’s second Chamber match and The Rated R Superstar would attack Kofi Kingston on his way into the pod. Inserting himself into the match and going on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

5

Undertaker’s surprise super-kick 2010



Having failed to win the Royal Rumble and earn a WrestleMania rematch with World Heavyweight Champion Undertaker, Shawn Michaels used this Elimination Chamber match as a last resort to gain The Deadman’s attention. Sneaking into the match during the closing moments to hit The Phenom with Sweet Chin Music and cost him his championship crown.

4

KofiMania 2019



This Elimination Chamber match was where it all began for Kofi and his WrestleMania run of 2019. Replacing Ali due to a legitimate injury, Kofi Kingston was a reliable hand to thrust into the match and be able to pull off some jaw-dropping spots. What transpired though was a connection with the fans and a wave of momentum for Kofi to win the match and his first-ever WWE Title. And although he didn’t get the job done on the night, it set the wheels in motion for one the most memorable WrestleMania moments of all time.

3

Goldberg smash 2003



There weren’t too many highlights from Goldberg’s first run in WWE back in the early noughties, but fans will never forget the carnage he caused in this Elimination Match at SummerSlam 2003. Once unleashed from the pod, Goldberg speared a path through everyone in the match, including and most memorably Chris Jericho. Smashing Y2J through the plexiglass pod and creating an iconic Chamber image that’s been repeated on every video package since.

2

The original cash in 2006



The Money In The Bank cash-in has become common practice in WWE, but it all started at the culmination of an Elimination Chamber match at New Year’s Revolution in 2006. After John Cena has survived the wrath of five other WWE Superstars to regain his WWE Championship, Edge’s music hit the arena and Vince McMahon announced that the Rated R Superstar was cashing in his MITB contract. One minute and forty-six seconds later and Edge had his first world title round his waist.

1

HBK gets back the gold 2002

They say there’s nothing like an original, and the first-ever Elimination Chamber match at the 2002 Survivor Series still ranks as its greatest moment. Eric Bischoff’s brainchild of match was a big enough story for the event, which saw Triple H defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Booker T, Kane, and RVD. However, the real story was the match winner. Four years on from wondering if we’d ever see HBK in a ring again, Michaels climbed the mountain once more to grab the gold from old foe Triple H. It’s just a shame he chose that night to wear some questionable brown tights and sport a hairstyle befitting a ten-year-old-girl.

