After Julianna Peña delivered one of the biggest upsets in MMA history by defeating Amanda Nunes, there has been speculation over a rematch.

The two women met back in December at UFC 269, where Nunes was defending her bantamweight title.

Peña stripped her opponent of the belt after a thrilling second round performance saw The Venezuelan Vixen finish Nunes off with a rear-naked choke.

Nunes was the outright favourite to win the UFC 269 match, with Peña entering as a massive underdog. But against all odds, she pulled off a stunning win to shake the world to its core.

Elated by her victory and riding the wave of confidence, Peña demanded the MMA world "never doubt" her again.

Nunes is already looking towards a rematch with the woman who ended her 12-fight win streak and snatched the title she had held since 2016.

Should the fight go ahead, it will be a revenge-fuelled meeting for which Nunes will undoubtedly push herself to the limits. However, Belal Muhammad has predicted The Lioness will once again be handed a defeat if the two step into the ring together again.

"Amanda isn't used to fighting girls like her, so I think Peña will win again," he told BBC Sport. "I wasn't surprised at all with Peña winning — I know how good she is."

The welterweight contender went on to admit that The Venezuelan Vixen has inspired him in his own endeavours.

"After seeing her defeat the GOAT like that and to beat her in her own game, it was like so much motivation coming from there," Muhammed said.

"She's tough. I sparred with her before the first fight and she's not afraid to get punched. She's not a fighter that is going to back down."

Peña herself has expressed her interest in fighting Nunes again, but has stressed she will not be entertaining the idea of a rematch in Brazil.

However, the new bantamweight champion is looking ahead to the summer for another meeting between the two UFC icons.

Nunes recently left American Top Team in order to start up her own gym. As the the first woman to become a two-division UFC champion and the only female fighter to defend two UFC titles while holding both, many will fancy The Lioness to take back her belt.

A second clash between Nunes and Peña will certainly be one to watch out for in 2022.

