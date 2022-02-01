Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alexa Bliss' in-ring return was scrapped from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, a new report has claimed.

Alexa Bliss hasn't wrestled since Extreme Rules in September 2021, but that was set to change last weekend.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer is reporting that Bliss was set to make her comeback in the women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night.

Bliss didn't end up appearing, so it seems like WWE decided to go in another direction for one of the biggest matches of the year:

[Alexa Bliss] was supposed to be in the Rumble too, but I guess they decided it would get in the way of what they are doing.

There is no word on when WWE decided to pull Bliss' return from the show, but it seems like a lot of changes were made to both the men's and women's Rumble matches.

Alexa Bliss had another therapy segment during last night's post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Raw, so it seems like that story has now been extended.

As of right now, there is no word on what the payoff to these segments is, or when Bliss is expected to be returning to WWE TV.

WWE ended up having Ronda Rousey return at the Royal Rumble event, so it's possible that the decision was made to delay Bliss' return as to now overshadow it.

Also, with Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair set for WrestleMania, there isn't a clear path for Bliss at WrestleMania.

This could be another reason why Alexa's return was delayed, with there now being no word on when the multi-time Women's Champion is expected to be back.

