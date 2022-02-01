Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The National Women’s Soccer League and its players' association have agreed to their first-ever collective bargaining agreement.

The CBA, which is set to run until the 2026 season, includes an increase in the minimum salary for NWSL players in 2022.

It has been raised to $35,000 (£25,900), up from a minimum of $22,000 (£16,300) minimum in 2021.

Players have also gained six months paid mental health leave, eight weeks of parental leave, and provisions for safe playing fields and medical staff. Retirement fund contributions, life and health insurance, and levels of free housing will be increased.

In addition, the CBA allows for free agency starting in 2023 for players with a minimum of six years, and drops to a minimum of five years in 2024.

The CBA, ratified by the players' association the day before pre-season begins, still needs to be approved by the NWSL's Board of Governors.

"From our inception, the players' association has put players first. Our mission in this historic CBA was to put this same philosophy at the centre of NWSL's future," said NWSL Players' Association President Tory Huster.

"With the amount of care and attention that we have given this process since fall 2020, we are proud that players can confidently enter the 10th season in the NWSL in a better position than ever before."

The CBA was announced on the same day the FA confirmed Women’s Super League and Championship players will receive enhancements to maternity, injury and illness, and termination of contract for long-term injury.

Under the new policy, a player going on maternity leave will be paid 100 per cent of her weekly wage, as well as any other renumeration and benefits for the first 14 weeks, before dropping to the statutory rate.

The current minimum is statutory, which only applies to players employed by their club from a minimum of 26 weeks. The new policy has no qualifying period.



As well as maternity cover, the new agreement will also see players receive long-term sickness pay that mirrors the men's game in all new contracts.



Players will now receive their basic wage for the first 18 months if an injury occurs, then one half of their wage for the length of the injury thereafter. Previously, players received six months' pay.

There will also be more protection for players relating to termination of contract as a result of injury.

The notice period a club must give to a player incapacitated for injury or illness has been raised from three to 12 months.

"I'm delighted that we have been able to put this agreement in place and it's another significant step forward for the women’s game," said Kelly Simmons, the FA’s director of the women’s professional game.

"Player welfare and wellbeing has always been our number one priority and this new policy ensures players are better supported, whether that’s going on maternity leave or as a result of a long-term injury.



"This objective was written into our Women’s Pro Game Strategy that we released last year, so I am pleased we have been able to achieve this."

