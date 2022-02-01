Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Riddle was never slated to win the WWE Royal Rumble match, despite prior reports suggesting otherwise.

Reports yesterday suggested that before WWE settled on Brock Lesnar, Riddle was slated to win the men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday evening.

The report, which you can read more about by clicking here, also noted that Randy Orton had been discussed as a potential winner, but Riddle was the "front-runner" before Lesnar came into the mix.

However, new reports are now coming out that suggest that this prior report wasn't entirely accurate.

Fightful Select is reporting that people they have spoken to haven't heard that Riddle was ever going to win the men's Royal Rumble match.

Multiple people within WWE told Fightful that Lesnar was set to win the Royal Rumble from about two weeks before the event.

As far as PWInsider's report that Riddle was set to win the Royal Rumble until a last minute change, top talent and longtime names in the company claim that isn't true, with multiple noting that they've been hearing that Brock Lesnar has been penciled in to be the winner at least two weeks prior.

The report goes on to say that people close to Riddle say that he was never told he'd be winning the men's Royal Rumble match.

There was another person who was pencilled in to win the match before Lesnar, and while it wasn't revealed who that person was, it was made clear that this wasn't Riddle:

People close to Riddle say that he was never told that he'd be winning the match, and another person wouldn't reveal who a previously discussed winner was, but said only one was heard about before Lesnar, and it wasn't Riddle.

As can be seen above, GiveMeSport's own Louis Dangoor has been able to independently confirm Fightful's report.

We have heard that, as of three weeks ago, the plan was for Brock Lesnar to win the men's Royal Rumble match.

We've also been told that while Riddle may have been briefly considered and while his name may have been suggested, he was never set to win the match.

