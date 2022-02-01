Genshin Impact 2.5 Live Stream: Official Date for Stream Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is expected to be launched on Wednesday 16th February 2022 and now the official date for the 2.5 Update Livestream has been leaked.

Live Streams for new updates are one of the most exciting times for Genshin players, as it gives them the opportunity to see exactly what miHoYo has been working on.

The Live Streams also confirm if some of the leaks following the beta test of the game are real or if they are spurious, which can also lead to some pretty surprising results!

Here’s everything you need to know about the leaked date for the Genshin Impact 2.5 Livestream from miHoYo.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Livestream Date Leaked

Noted Genshin Impact leaker @SaveYourPrimos recently took to Twitter to reveal what a leaked image for the Livestream was referring to. It turned out that this image (which had text that needed to be translated) noted when the 2.5 Livestream would be taking place:

They tweeted: “If the following image is legitimate, the 2.5 Version Update Stream will be held on February 4th as originally projected.

“It will be 1.5 hours long.

“(The CN VA for Ganyu/Jean are the same person, and one of them usually hosts the CN streams).”

Here are the timings for the Livestream across the globe on Friday 4th February as revealed on the leak:

Eastern Standard Time - Friday February 4th at 7:00 AM

Chinese Standard Time - Friday February 4 at 8:00 PM

Central Time - Friday February 4 at 6:00 AM

Indian Standard Time - Friday February 4 at 5:30 PM

Pacific Standard Time - Friday February 4 at 4:00 AM

British Standard Time - Friday February 4 at 1:00 PM

Genshin Impact 2.5 will be centred around a new story in the region of Inazuma. Players will need to work with characters such as Yae Miko and Ei to fight a powerful threat.

We will hopefully get even more information regarding the continuation of the story when the Livestream for 2.5 Update goes live!

