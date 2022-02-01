F1 2021: Can You Change Fuel Mix?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The introduction of F1 2021 back in July last year has taken the world by storm, but certain gameplay element such as fuel mix has been questioned.

Essentially, changing this to either 'lean' or 'rich' has, in recent years, dramatically affected the performance of the car. This depends on whether you are trying to preserve fuel towards the end of a race or pushing to try and catch up with the car in front.

Nevertheless, players are still trying to thrash out those ultra-quick lap times - but some appear to be struggling with adjusting fuel mix while out on the track.

Codemasters' all-new addition to the series, under the EA umbrella for the first time, received respectable reviews of 85 from Metacritic with many relatively pleased with the immersive experience that F1 2021 provides.

Despite fuel mix playing a huge part in F1 2020, scroll down to find out if this can be changed in this year's game.

Can You Change Fuel Mix in F1 2021?

Last year, changing your fuel mix was just a matter of heading to your MFD (O on PlayStation / B on Xbox) and changing it with the arrow functions.

However, following the 'party modes' that Formula 1 announced were banned during the 2021 season, it means that players cannot change fuel mix in F1 2021.

This means that during intense periods of a race, virtual racers are unable to have a direct impact on the performance of their car, which also assisted in overtaking with the help of DRS, or even when it was wet and the system was disabled.

Because of this, players now have to be accurate when setting their fuel levels at the start of a race, because this could severely hamper pace during the middle, and towards an end of a Grand Prix.

This can only be done via the 'Race Strategy' section of the pre-race menu, where you can also select your tyre strategy. The fuel loads can be found underneath where it is represented in laps and kilograms.

We recommend that you use whatever the default settings provided to spare any blushes. Once you get a bit more experienced with setups, then you will be in a position to fluctuate with the loads.

