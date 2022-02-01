Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans have wanted Dolph Ziggler in WWE NXT for years now, and if new reports are to be believed, that could be about to happen.

Based on recent WWE backstage interviews, it seems like former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler could be preparing for a run in WWE NXT 2.0.

After last week's episode of WWE Raw, Ziggler and Robert Roode were confronted in a backstage segment by NXT star LA Knight.

Many expected the trio to come together in the Royal Rumble match, but that didn't end up happening and LA Knight didn't even appear in the match.

That's not all, as in a backstage interview after WWE Raw last night, Dolph Ziggler seemingly turned his attentions to NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

As can be seen below, Breakker took to Twitter yesterday to tease Ziggler for getting eliminated by Bad Bunny in the men's Royal Rumble match.

Ziggler was asked about Breakker's comments in a backstage interview, where he teased coming down to NXT for a feud with the second-generation wrestler.

Maybe Breakker and his title, maybe I take it away from him. Maybe I stop by, who's to say? Anyway, good luck, kid. Keep throwing your name out online. That works for everybody."

As of right now, there is no word on what this is leading to, but it certainly seems like WWE could be planting seeds for a Ziggler and Breakker feud in the future.

For more on what the future could hold for a Dolph Ziggler and Bron Breakker feud, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport over the coming day and weeks.

Thank you to Fightful for the transcription.

