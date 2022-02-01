League of Legends: How to Play Talon Jungle (Basic Guide)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Talon has become a very popular Champion in the Jungle with many League of Legends players picking him up, some of which are wondering what is the best way to utilise him.

The Champion is a burst Assassin who is capable of moving around the map with ease granting him unrivalled mobility, as no other Champion can catch him.

He has incredible snowball potential with the chance to take over a game with an early lead, however, he doesn’t have any crowd control (CC) so he relies heavily on his damage to carry a game.

The Assassin can become completely useless if he falls behind as he won’t have enough damage to carry out the game.

How to Play Talon

Summoner’s Rift

Talon Jungle you can run either Ignite and Smite for a more aggressive set of summoners or you can take Flash and Smite.

Runes and Skill Order

There are two sets of Runes that are popular on Talon right now, these two Rune pages have the most success on the Champion currently.

The first of the two is the more known Rune page:

Conqueror

Triumph

Legend: Tenacity

Last Stand

Eyeball Collection

Relentless Hunter

Adaptive Force x2

Armour x1

This Rune set will allow Talon to be able to duel more against more buffed out teams which seem to be a more common thing lately helping him scale better into the game

The Assassin’s other Rune page is a newer one seemingly popping up recently with the new Rune First Strike which when entering combat with a champion, you will deal 10% extra damage for three seconds and gain gold based on damage dealt.

The Rune page will look like this

First Strike

Magical Footwear

Future’s Market

Cosmic Insight

Zombie Ward

Ultimate Hunter

Attack Speed x1

Adaptive Force x1

Armour x1

This Rune page focuses on dealing damage and getting paid, First Strike allows Talon to deal more damage in initial combat which is great for an Assassin, as well as gaining gold which helps the Champion grow stronger every time he fights as he can buy more items.

Skill Order

Talon’s skill order will be W (Rake) → Q (Noxian Diplomacy) → E (Assassin’s Path) this means that you will want to focus on maxing his W first when you can’t put points into his W put points into his Q and finally into his E

With this skill order, Talon will have better clear while doing camps which will help him farm the jungle faster as well as be able to gank lanes.

Items to build on Talon

The normal build for Talon will look something along the lines of:

Eclipse

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Serylda’s Grudge

Edge of Night

Guardian Angel

This won’t always be the final build for Talon as it can be very situational depending on what you are playing against, however, this is the ideal build for most games.

At the start of the game, you will want to start with Hailblade, a Stealth ward, and a refillable potion or potions with the aim of returning to base with enough gold to buy a serrated dirk which will greatly enhance your damage.

After that, you will want to aim to build the items mentioned above in order.

Playing Talon in the Early Game

In the early game, you will want to abuse your ability to get from one side of the map to the other very quickly with lots of ganks.

Don’t always go in with your Q as you can use that for when the enemy uses a flash or dash, instead of open with your W as it will slow the enemy as well as being a more optimal way of getting your passive bleed off.

Once Talon has his ultimate he becomes much harder to stop due to his invisibility, as well as his damage shooting up.

Try to gank when his ability is on cooldown to make use of how strong it is.

Try to always fight near a wall so that you can get away easily.

Jungle Pathing

Always try to get to level three before you Gank, if you are starting red aim to kill red buff, into Raptors, followed by Gromp and Blue buff for a quick four camp clear then gank.

If you are starting on the Blue side aim to kill Blue, then Gromp, Wolves, Raptors then Red Buff into a gank.

Teamfighting

Talon’s job as an assassin is to kill any high priority targets as possible, mainly the ‘Squishy Champions’ while trying to stay alive.

Talon can jump into a team fight from almost any angle, so make sure you are not running headfirst into the enemy to avoid a quick death.

Always use an Oracle Lens if you have it off cooldown to avoid any wards that might give your position away.

