Newcastle transfer news: 'Personal terms were in place' for late deal over £29.7m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United practically had personal terms agreed with Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Tyneside club failed to sign the 30-year-old but agreeing a contract with the player did not seem to be a problem.

What is the latest news involving Zapata?

According to Sky Sports, both Newcastle and West Ham wanted to sign Zapata but were unable to, with the latter failing with a late attempt on deadline day.

Earlier that day, Newcastle had seen a deal to bring Reims striker Hugo Ekitike to St James' Park collapse after the teenager opted to remain in France.

Following that, Sky Sports' Keith Downie tweeted that Zapata was the only real other option that the Magpies could turn to despite struggling to sign him earlier in the window.

However, nothing materialised, meaning Chris Wood was the only forward manager Eddie Howe was able to bring in in January.

Ralf Rangnick STRUGGLING at Man United! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Jones said about Zapata's failed move to Newcastle?

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Zapata's personal terms were not a problem and that Atalanta were the ones who made life difficult for Newcastle.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "From what I've heard, the personal terms were pretty much in place. They were never far away. It was just Atalanta."

Will Newcastle regret missing out on Zapata?

They very well could. While Howe will welcome the addition of Wood, especially after Callum Wilson's calf injury, the 30-year-old alone probably is not enough. Had he been, then Howe would not have been chasing the likes of Zapata and Ekitike.

Currently stuck in the relegation zone, Newcastle need firepower if they are to remain in the Premier League, and Zapata would have given them just that.

Since joining Atalanta in an initial loan deal back in 2018, the £29.7m-rated Colombian has scored 78 goals in 152 games, including 12 this season.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

He is also a player who looks perfect for a physical division like the Premier League. Speaking recently on Sky Sports about 6 ft 2 Zapata, South American football expert Tim Vickery said: "Are Premier League centre-backs prepared for the physicality of Duvan Zapata?

"He's been a consistent goalscorer wherever he's been, coming through Argentina, a number of clubs in Italy. He's always scored goals."

Unfortunately, football fans will now have to wait until next season - if he still wants to move to England - to watch Zapata duel Premier League centre-halves. Will Newcastle be his destination? A lot will obviously depend on how they finish this campaign.

News Now - Sport News