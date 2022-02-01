Tottenham transfer news: Spurs "offered" £135m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur were 'offered' the opportunity to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele during the January transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

It was an exciting end to the month for the north London outfit after winger Dejan Kulusevski and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur arrived from Juventus on Deadline Day, with Dele Alli departing to join Everton.

What is the latest news involving Tottenham?

Kulusevski joins on an 18-month loan deal that will see Spurs cough up £2.5 million this season and £5.8m next term - while there is an obligation to buy the Sweden international for £29.2m if certain criteria are met.

The deal to bring Bentacur to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, on the other hand, will see the capital club pay Juve £15.8m up front, with £5.7m due in potential add-ons after he penned a four-and-a-half-year deal.

However, things could have been even better for Antonio Conte's charges if they'd managed to bring in Dembele as well.

The France international seemed destined to depart Camp Nou in January after the club's director of football Mateu Alemany said 'he must leave immediately' if he is 'not committed to Barca's future project'.

And with just six months remaining on Dembele's contract and no agreement over a new deal on the horizon, an immediate exit appeared to be the most likely outcome.

Chelsea, Spurs and Paris Saint-Germain were all heavily linked with a move for the skilfull attacker, but he stayed put after Fabrizio Romano claimed he'd 'never been really close' to joining another side.

What has Jones said about Dembele?

Despite Dembele remaining in Barca, Jones has revealed Tottenham were presented with the chance to snap him up and were 'considering' making an offer.

In an exclusive interview, he told GiveMeSport: "I mean, they were offered him three or four days ago. An agent put him to them, and he was somebody that they were considering.”

Would Dembele have been a good signing?

Dembele has been an extremely frustrating figure since arriving at Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund back in August 2017 for an eye-watering £135.5m.

Several injuries throughout his four-and-a-half-year stay have meant he's failed to start over 20 La Liga games in a single campaign and have consigned him to the treatment table for lengthy spells at a time.

But the 24-year-old has still managed to score 31 goals and produce 23 assists in 129 appearances for the Blaugrana, highlighting his top-class potential.

Therefore, Spurs may be tempted to return for Dembele in the summer when he becomes a free agent, adding another fearsome attacking talent to Conte's setup.

