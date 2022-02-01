West Ham transfer news: Fresh 'mess' claim emerges involving 6'3 star who made late move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United's woeful transfer window was epitomised by the fact target Nathaniel Phillips ended up joining Championship side Bournemouth on loan from Liverpool, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Hammers captain Mark Noble revealed on Rio Ferdinand's Vibe with Five that boss David Moyes has regularly claimed he will not 'bring players in for the sake of it' and, as a result, no reinforcements were welcomed to the London Stadium throughout January.

What's the latest news involving Phillips?

Liverpool central defender Phillips sealed a deadline day move to Championship promotion chasers Bournemouth.

It is understood the Cherries have forked out a £1.5million fee to draft the 24-year-old in on loan until the end of the campaign, while his parent club will also pocket a £250,000 bonus if he helps the south coast side to secure a return to the top flight.

The switch came just a matter of days after it was reported that West Ham boss Moyes remained keen on welcoming 6 ft 3 ace Phillips to the London Stadium.

Liverpool slapped a £15million price tag on the centre-half before the transfer window opened for business.

The possibility of being able to lure Phillips away from Anfield was also strengthened when it was revealed he was open to departing the Merseysiders.

Liverpool were willing to loan him out if suitors failed to meet their asking price before the deadline and, as a result, Bournemouth pounced.

Man United seal LAST-GASP win vs West Ham! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Dean Jones said about the situation?

Jones has criticised West Ham for failing to seal Phillips' services, whether that be permanently or on a temporary basis, ahead of Bournemouth.

The transfer insider understands the east Londoners had been in contact with Phillips' representatives throughout January.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "It is a bit of a mess. The fact that Nat Phillips has ended up going to Bournemouth is a bit of a mess for them because that's a player that they looked at all month.

"They built a good relationship with the people around him and he's ended up at a team in the Championship rather than them, so that's not ideal."

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player West Ham signed in the January transfer window? Jordan Spence Emanuel Pogatetz Sebastian Lletget Wellington Paulista

Who else did West Ham fail to sign?

West Ham were left frustrated on deadline day as they saw a club-record bid, worth £60million, rejected for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

The Hammers also failed to bring in Marseille central defender Duje Caleta-Car despite entering advanced talks little more than 24 hours before yesterday's deadline.

A £50million bid for Raphinha was turned down by Leeds United in the final days of the window, while they failed with a similar offer for the Brazilian's Whites team-mate Kalvin Phillips.

News Now - Sport News