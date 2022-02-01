Aston Villa transfer news: 'Absolutely outstanding' 39-cap star 'turned down offers to leave'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ashley Young turned down January offers from Newcastle United and former employers Watford in order to remain at Aston Villa, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The transfer window slammed shut at 11pm yesterday and despite question marks over the future of some Villa stars, there were no permanent outgoings on deadline day.

What's the latest news involving Young?

Young only headed back to Villa last summer, penning a one-year deal after leaving Italian giants Inter Milan, but he was given the opportunity to quickly move onto pastures new in January.

According to TEAMtalk, Watford were looking to welcome the 36-year-old back to the club where he began his career in a bid to boost their chances of survival.

The report suggests Villa head coach Steven Gerrard, who was appointed in November, was open to allowing Young to depart but Watford were facing competition from fellow strugglers Newcastle United and Norwich City.

Watford's interest came after Roy Hodgson, who regularly selected Young during his time as England boss, moved into the Hornets' hot seat.

However, a return to Vicarage Road failed to materialise and, according to the Mirror, the former Manchester United man also snubbed a switch to Newcastle.

The report claims Young had told Gerrard he wanted to remain at Villa Park beyond the deadline despite making just eight starts this season.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Young?

O'Rourke has confirmed Young showed loyalty to Villa over the course of the last month as he rejected advances from two sides looking to claw their way out of the Premier League's relegation zone.

The journalist reckons he will now play second fiddle to left-back Lucas Digne, who joined after a £25million deal was struck with Everton.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "He turned down offers in the window from Newcastle and Watford to remain at Villa Park.

"Ashley Young has got good experience. He has played at left-back on numerous occasions for Manchester United and Inter Milan, so I think he could provide back-up for Lucas Digne."

Are Young's prospects of action likely to improve?

Young has featured at left-back more than 60 times over the course of his club career and his chances of seeing game-time in that position have improved.

That is because Matt Targett sealed a deadline day loan move to Newcastle after losing his regular starting berth to Digne.

As a result, Digne and Young are now the only senior left-backs remaining at Villa. Although the Frenchman will continue as Gerrard's first choice option, an injury or suspension will most likely result in 39-cap England international Young coming into the fray.

Gerrard is also known to be a fan of Young, having claimed he is 'absolutely outstanding'.

