Joe Calzaghe would have loved to face Canelo Alvarez

Joe Calzaghe has revealed he wishes he could have fought Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in a fantasy dream fight.

The former super-middleweight champion, 49, even said he'd fancy his chances in the ring if he shared the squared circle with the Mexican after watching him struggle against Caleb Plant.

Calzaghe hung up his gloves in 2009 after he finished his career with an undefeated record of 46-0 with 32 knockouts - including famous wins over Bernard Hopkins, Mikkel Kessler and Roy Jones Jr.

The Welshman bullied his way past the likes of Chris Eubank and Richie Woodhall as he reigned supreme at the top of the super-middleweight division at the peak of his powers.

And although he's now happily retired, the 'Pride of Wales' would have loved to have taken on Canelo Alvarez.

When asked what he thinks of the current pound-for-pound king, the two-weight world champion told talkSPORT: “Well, what can you say?

“To go and clean out the super-middleweight division – it took me years to do that.

“It just goes to show he’s got a great management.

“He’s an excellent fighter, but to be honest with you, he’s a fight I’d have loved to have had.

“When I watched him against Caleb Plant, I think it was quite a close fight.

“And I think, ‘What would I have done to Plant?’

“It’s a great fight, I wish I was around fighting still – it would’ve been not only the biggest payday of my life but it’d have been my best fight.”

Calzaghe previously claimed he would absolutely battered Canelo if the pair fought in the same era.

And the 49-year-old, who recently launched a new management company with Darren Barker, suggested he would have used his height and reach to his advantage.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “If he continues the way he’s going and winning titles, he has to be in the top 10 of all-time probably, based on what he’s achieved.

“And his longevity, longevity is important as well. Winning the title is one thing, we’ve seen fighters win a title and then lose it, so for him to still be the champion is impressive.

“He’s still only 31, he’s just a true, true champion and I have a lot of respect for him.

“But of course I’d win against him in my prime! He’s never fought a Joe Calzaghe and I never fought Canelo, but it’s a fight when I look at it that I would love to have had.

“Of course, I wish I was around now when Canelo is around. Of course it would be a tough fight, but I think I would have won.

“He’s 5ft 8ins, it would have been a great fight, but I would have won!”

