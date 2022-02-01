Abysswalker Redeem Codes (January 2022)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Abysswalker is a Post-Apocalyptic Cyberpunk MMORPG that is available to play on Android and iOS, but what are the current redeem codes for the game?

The Genshin Impact influenced title gives players the opportunity to fully customise their character, as well as compete against 19 players at a time in the game.

The developers 9SPlay are also the team behind the successful Elysium Lost on mobile, a Medieval Fantasy MMORPG in its own right.

Here is everything you need to know about the current redeem codes in Abysswalker for iOS and Android.

Abysswalker Redeem Codes

The currently available codes in Abysswalker are as follows:

9ABYSSWALKER

We will update this page as and when there are new codes available for the MMORPG title on mobile!

As well as codes that players are able to input in the game, there are consumables that can be purchased in the form of Gems.

Several different boxes of gems are available to purchase, with a varying level of cost dependent on the number of gems wanted by players.

Prices start at $9.99 for 600 gems ranging all the way up to 27,000 gems for an astonishing $449.99, which is an outrageous amount to spend on a mobile title!

Players do not need to purchase these gems to play the game, but as with most pay-to-win titles it certainly helps in terms of helping you advance levels quickly.

Here’s some more elements of the popular MMORPG title from 9SPlay if you’ve not had the chance to play:

Immersive World

Experience a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk world, where technology meets fantasy.

Enjoy stunning graphics created with Unreal Engine 4.

Thrilling Gameplay

Participate in numerous exhilarating events and challenges.

Join up with 19 other players and compete in Survival Drill to become the last one standing!

Weapon Swap System

Switch between melee and ranged weapons freely.

Create a wide range of skill combos to defeat your enemies!

Collect and Upgrade

Assemble and enhance NPCs and even Gods to assist you in battles!

Collect a plethora of sleek futuristic mounts and unique pets!

High Degree of Freedom

Express yourself with detailed character customization!

Explore intriguing post-apocalyptic storylines with diverse dialogue options

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News