Call of Duty Vanguard: How to Join and Create a Clan

Call of Duty Vanguard is the latest game in the popular franchise, and we have revealed how you can join and create a clan in the game.

The World War II game has brought a new campaign, lots of new maps as well as some fan favourites and expanded the Call of Duty Warzone world.

A huge part of Call of Duty is multiplayer, and that is because you can jump online and battle enemies with your mates in multiple game modes.

There are an abundance of game modes, and you can play on the same team with up to nine other people depending on which one you play.

How To Create A Clan In Call of Duty Vanguard

First, you launch Vanguard's Multiplayer mode

Then, you open up the Social Menu by clicking on the icon in the top right, pressing Triangle on the Playstation, or pressing Y on the Xbox

After this, you choose and confirm your Clan name and Clan Tag, it is only allowed to be five characters long

Then, you finish setting up your Clan's Privacy Settings, Emblem, and description

Finally, you invite people to your clan through the "Invite Members" page

How To Join A Clan In Call of Duty Vanguard

First, you Launch Vanguard's Multiplayer mode

After this, you open the Social Menu by clicking on the icon in the top right (Triangle on Playstation, Y on Xbox)

Then, you will choose to join any of the Clans in the Recommended or All Clans tab

What is good to know is that you can also search by Clan labels or look up a specific Clan name by selecting the "Sort Filter" option

Once you've decided which clan to join, click on the Clan to join or to request to join

Obviously multiplayer is a huge game mode in Call of Duty Vanguard, and when season 2 approaches, we will be treated to new weapons, multiplayer maps and also cosmetics.

Clans in Call of Duty are a lot of fun due to the fact that you can create these clans with some of your friends in Vanguard.

You can pick any name that is five characters or less, and understandably, you cannot use any swear words.

