Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cameras caught a heartwarming moment between Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio after the WWE Royal Rumble.

Bad Bunny was one of the surprise entrants into the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night, entering the bout as the 27th entrant.

Bunny impressed fans with his showing in the match, eliminating Dolph Ziggler and Sheamus after getting to work with Rey Mysterio.

It seems like the artist impressed Mysterio, as a touching moment between the two was caught on camera.

As can be seen above, Rey Mysterio gifted Bad Bunny with the mask he was wearing during the rumble match after the pair had been eliminated and went backstage.

The pair spoke Spanish together, with Bunny clearly very appreciative for not only getting to work with Mysterio, but also for being gifted his mask.

Just like they were at WrestleMania last year, fans were left seriously impressed with how Bad Bunny performed in the Royal Rumble match last weekend.

The record-breaking singer got to mix it up with the likes of Kevin Owens and Riddle, even hitting the latter with a fantastic Canadian Destroyer.

It was Brock Lesnar, who eventually won the match, that eliminated Bad Bunny after 'The Beast' hit him with an F5.

Reports have stated that Bad Bunny is considered part of WWE now, and will get involved where his schedule allows for him to do so.

However, we do know that Bad Bunny almost definitely won't be at WrestleMania as he has a concert in Miami the same day as the event.

News Now - Sport News