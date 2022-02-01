Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Swap Pokemon

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is the latest release in the massively popular franchise, but how can you swap Pokemon in the game?

Legends Arceus is a very different experience to previous Pokemon games, so regular players of the series will need to get used to some major differences.

One of the biggest differences is the lack of Pokemon Centres in Arceus, so swapping Pokemon in-game is a lot different.

Here’s everything you need to know about swapping Pokemon in the new Pokemon Legends Arceus game.

How to Swap Pokemon in Legends Arceus

The best place for players to swap their Pokemon in Arceus is Jubilife Village.

Players need to head to the right side of the village on the map and there they will find the Pokemon Pasture.

It is here that you will find all of the Pokemon that you’ve caught thus far in-game. If the Pasture is getting too crowded, you can release Pokemon back into the wild, and in exchange, you’ll get some items.

Unlike other Pokemon games, you’re likely to catch a whole lot more pocket monsters along the way, so you’ll probably have quite a few multiples in the Pokemon Pasture.

Players are also able to swap their Pokemon at any camp in Legends Arceus. When you’re adventuring, make sure that you look for the NPC that is next to the professor wearing red robes.

This NPC will offer to swap the Pokemon on your roster for you, and you can also purchase items from them.

This way of swapping Pokemon is a lot easier than travelling back and forth from Jubilife Village, especially if players are looking to get a Pokemon to evolve quickly.

In previous Pokemon games, players were able to swap Pokemon from their party to their roster via a Pokemon Centre. Recent games have allowed players to swap Pokemon in their team as and when, but Arceus is a very different Pokemon experience.

As there are no Pokemon Centers in Legends Arceus, players will need to utilise the systems that we mentioned!

