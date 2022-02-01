FIFA 22 Future Stars (FUT): Latest Leaks Reveal Insane Tomiyasu Player Pick SBC

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many FIFA 22 fans are getting massively excited for the Future Stars promo to be released in Ultimate Team and the latest leaks have revealed that an Insane Takehiro Tomiyasu Player Pick SBC is on its way.

The upcoming promo will be a lot of fun for the gaming community, and the sheer amount of special cards available means players can create amazing squads in Ultimate Team.

The FIFA franchise is no doubt the most popular football gaming franchise around, and it is no surprise that they have increased the amount of promos in FIFA 22 to get players entertained.

There looks to be a lot of players involved in this promo, which will start on Friday 4th February 2022 at 6PM GMT. It should last a couple of weeks.

FIFA 22 Future Stars Leaks Reveal Insane Tomiyasu Player Pick SBC

We have already seen the two Future Stars squads that will be available in packs overtime, and it is great that these leaks are always reliable.

The latest leaks around the Future Stars Ultimate Team promo in FIFA 22 have been revealed on Twitter by FutSheriff, and the leaker told us that Tomiyasu will be part of a Player Pick Squad Building Challenge at some point during the promo.

For those who do not know, a Player Pick SBC is one in which you complete a Squad Building Challenge and you get to choose between two special variations of one player. The player will have upgraded stats and these upgraded stats will be different on each card.

*Image from FutSheriff who has predicted the stats

Arsenal defender Tomiyasu has been a solid player for the North London side since he signed in the summer of 2021 and can play either at centre-back or right-back in the defence. The leaks believe his SBC will have one card in the centre-back position and one in the right-back position.

This should be a very decent card and Tomiyasu will hopefully be getting a very decent upgrade. The Future Stars players will be available to either buy off the market, obtain in packs, or unlock via objectives, tokens and squad building challenges.

