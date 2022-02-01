Everton transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on why Alli wants to play under Lampard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dele Alli likes the idea of reviving his career under Frank Lampard at Everton, says journalist Dean Jones.

The 25-year-old joined the Toffees on deadline day and will be hoping he can get back to his best at Goodison Park after a difficult couple of years at Tottenham.

What is the latest news involving Alli?

Everton confirmed the signing of Alli from Tottenham just after deadline day, bringing the attacking midfielder in on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

As per The Telegraph, Alli joins in a move that will not see the Merseyside club have to pay a penny until he plays 20 games for his new side.

The Englishman really struggled at Spurs this season, making just eight Premier League starts, while last term, he failed to score a single goal in the top flight. Furthermore, this may just be the fresh start he needs.

Overall, Monday was a busy day for the Toffees, with Lampard coming in to take charge and Donny van de Beek also arriving on loan from Manchester United.

What has Jones said about Alli's move to Everton?

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Alli's move to Everton is something he is excited about as he looks to get his career back up and running again under Lampard.

Speaking to GMS, the transfer insider said: "I think he likes the idea of reviving his career under someone like Frank Lampard, who's been there and done it and can personally guide him in almost every sense."

Can Lampard revive Alli's career?

That is the golden question. Having struggled under Antonio Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho, some may have their doubts.

However, at 25 years of age, Alli is still quite a young player. He has time on his side and perhaps a new team, a new environment, is something he needed.

Playing under Lampard, one of the greatest midfielders and goal scorers in Premier League history, will also probably do him a world of good.

Alli's numbers have dropped dramatically. As previously mentioned, he did not register at all in the league last season, whereas in his best campaign as a Tottenham player, the England international scored 18 times.

As a former goalscorer himself, perhaps Lampard has an idea of what needs to be done to get Alli firing again.

There are obviously no guarantees, but given the finances behind this deal and the potential reward, bringing Alli to Everton was a no-brainer.

