Newcastle transfer news: Toon 'had a look' at January deal for 31-cap 'interesting package'

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge believes that Newcastle were targeting a move for Liverpool's Divock Origi at the beginning of January.

The Magpies did sign Chris Wood but weren't able to bring in another striker before Monday's 11pm deadline despite their best efforts.

What's the latest news with Newcastle?

Eddie Howe needed to strengthen in several positions to bolster Newcastle's chances of beating the drop, although following Callum Wilson's long-term muscle problem sustained just after Christmas, his frontline quickly became a priority.

Wood did join for £25m from Burnley, but the New Zealand international would be as good as it got in terms of strikers for the Toon Army.

Newcastle looked to have struck a deal for Stade Reims striker Hugo Ekitike on deadline day having seen a £25m bid accepted for the teenager. However, he rejected a move to St James' Park, and they were made to look back on what could have been, with Wood their main option until Wilson returns from injury.

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle had been lining up a move for Origi, who was called an "interesting package" by Jurgen Klopp, since November following his lack of game-time at Anfield. And Bridge added that Howe's side were in the running to sign the 31-cap Belgium international at the beginning of the window.

What did Bridge say about Origi?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I know Newcastle had a look at Origi early in January, I know for a fact."

Did Newcastle miss a trick here?

Newcastle could have done far worse than bringing Origi to the North East this month.

Not only he is a free agent in the summer, meaning he could have been available on the cheap, but he has scored goals in the Premier League before.

Despite his lack of chances generally throughout his Reds career, he's still managed 40 goals for the Merseysiders, including one in a Champions League final and 21 in the top-flight, while he's also chipped in with nine assists in his Premier League career.

Even this season when Origi has hardly had a look in, he still scored a crucial goal against Wolves and struck the winner for Liverpool in the San Siro.

Only time will tell whether Newcastle may live to regret not bringing in someone of Origi's calibre, but on paper, he could have at least helped them out in their battle against relegation.

