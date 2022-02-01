Southampton transfer news: Hasenhuttl may have ‘teed up’ summer signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton have been putting in the groundwork to get the signing of West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone 'teed up' for the summer, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

It was a quiet January transfer window for Ralph Hasenhuttl's charges, who failed to add any new additions to their first-team squad, but the club's supporters may already be looking forward to when the market re-opens.

What is the latest news involving Johnstone?

Despite the likes of Dele Alli and Joe Aribo being linked with moves to the Saints last month, there were no incomings at the south coast club.

However, that doesn't mean the recruitment team wasn't busy. According to HampshireLive, Southampton are eyeing up a move for the highly-rated Johnstone, while Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are also listed as potential suitors.

The 28-year-old is set to become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign, and he's already made his intention to play in the Premier League next season clear.

In an interview with Metro last month, he stated that he wants 'to be back playing in the Premier League,' opening the door to an exit from his Championship employers.

West Brom fans may have been fearing that they were set to lose Johnstone at the halfway stage of the season after the 6 foot 4 shot-stopper was dropped from the last four matchday squads.

But manager Valerien Ismael described his absence as an 'internal' issue, and the three-cap England international ended up staying put during the winter window.

What has Crook said about Johnstone?

With backup keepers Fraser Forster and Willy Caballero out of contract following the conclusion of 2021/22, Hasenhuttl may need to snap up a replacement for the former Celtic and Chelsea aces.

And Crook has revealed that Southampton is the 'most likely destination' for Johnstone as he looks to return to the top-flight next term.

He told GiveMeSport: “Southampton have been working quite hard to try and get this one teed up for the summer. So, at the moment, I would say that is his most likely destination to go and become number one.”

Would Johnstone be a good signing?

Despite suffering relegation with the Baggies in 2020/21, Johnstone won plenty of admirers through a string of impressive performances.

As per WhoScored, the Manchester United academy graduate received a season rating of 6.74 - the fifth-highest total amongst his teammates - after keeping six clean sheets in 37 appearances.

Johnstone was then handed his senior international debut by Gareth Southgate last summer, and he'll surely be determined to play Premier League football once again ahead of this year's World Cup.

