Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Premier League clubs will no longer be able to add to their squads after the January transfer window came to a close.

Newcastle, who now have the richest owners in England's top tier, took full advantage as they splashed the cash.

The Toon spent over £90m on new signings, with Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães and Chris Wood all joining the club.

Everton have had a poor season thus far but have strengthened in January, with Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek joining on deadline day.

While Liverpool also made a big signing, with Luis Diaz joining in a big money move from Porto.

With the January transfer window closed and just a few months left in the Premier League season, we've predicted the final table.

We've used the Premier League table calculator on worldfootball.net and predicted the result of each and every game left to play.

View how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the season below...

Manchester City just have to win the Premier League title, right?

They currently have a nine-point lead over Liverpool and, while we predict the Reds to close the gap slightly, City should win the title with relative ease.

Chelsea have been going through a slightly rocky patch recently but we're backing them to turn their form around and comfortably finish third.

While we also think that Antonio Conte, one of the world's best managers, can guide Tottenham to fourth place.

The lack of depth in both Arsenal and West Ham's squads are a concern and it may prove costly in their quest for a top four spot.

While Man United have not strengthened at all in the January transfer window and, while they currently occupy fourth, we think Spurs may pip them to a Champions League berth.

TRANSFER SHAMBLES FOR RANGNICK! | The Football Terrace

At the other end of the table, we're predicting that Newcastle's spending this January will see them get out of trouble.

Everton are also in danger of relegation but Frank Lampard's appointment, as well as some good signings in January, will see them easily maintain their Premier League status.

Brentford have been in poor form recently and we can see them sliding down the table, but it will take a monumental collapse to see them return to the Championship.

We think that Burnley will improve but it won't be enough as they return to the second tier, and they will be joined by Norwich and Watford, both of which have struggled and have not done enough in January to bring about a turn in fortunes.

1 of 20 Who was Suarez's childhood idol? Gabriel Batistuta Diego Maradona Diego Simeone Diego Forlan

News Now - Sport News