Tottenham latest news: Fresh claim emerges on Antonio Conte's Spurs future

Journalist Dean Jones believes there remains a possibility that Antonio Conte will walk away from Tottenham Hotspur before the end of his contract.

Conte was appointed as Spurs' head coach in November, succeeding the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo, but there are already question marks over his future in north London.

What's the latest news involving Conte?

Conte penned an 18-month contract when he moved into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dugout but he recently failed to take the opportunity to commit his long-term future to the club and instead suggested he will 'stay strong until the end of the season'.

The Italian urged Spurs to match his ambition last month and, following a Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to London rivals Chelsea, he insisted fans would need to patient as a big rebuild is needed if they want to challenge for silverware regularly.

He held talks with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director Fabio Paratici over potential incomings after a slow start to the transfer window.

With no reinforcements in the offing until deadline day, Conte showed his desperation to bring in signings by publicly stating Levy and Paratici 'need to do something' to strengthen the squad even if it is 'not the best opportunity'.

What has Dean Jones said about Conte?

Jones has serious doubts over whether Conte will be at the Tottenham helm by the end of the 2022/23 season, when his current deal is due to expire.

Conte has enjoyed a promising start to his reign, leading Spurs to nine wins in 16 fixtures since taking charge.

While seeing the 52-year-old resign would come as a major blow to the north Londoners, Jones feels Levy may have to start preparing for that eventuality.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "It wouldn't surprise me at all if Conte does think about walking away, but it won't be right now."

Was Conte backed in the transfer market?

Despite going into the final week of the transfer window wanting to welcome four fresh faces to Tottenham, Conte was made to settle for two arrivals on deadline day.

Juventus duo Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur headed to Spurs in the final hours of the window, with the former being on an 18-month loan deal which has the obligation of being made permanent if certain criteria are met and the latter costing up to £21.5million.

However, Spurs failed in their pursuit of Adama Traore as he joined Barcelona despite the north Londoners thought to be closing in on a £20million deal for the winger's services.

Conte's side also saw a £37.6million bid rejected by Porto for Luis Diaz before he went on to seal a switch to Liverpool.

