Elland Road transfer news: 'Huge ambition' could soon see Leeds sign 'big names'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United will show they mean business by aiming to sign 'big names' when the transfer window reopens in the summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Whites were unable to welcome any reinforcements to Elland Road prior to the deadline passing at 11pm yesterday, but transfer insider Jones does not expect them to be so quiet later this year.

Why did Leeds fail to sign any players in January?

Brenden Aaronson was clearly Leeds' primary target, but they failed with a succession of bids to welcome him to the Premier League.

The Whites tested Red Bull Salzburg's resolve by lodging a £15million bid just beyond the transfer window's midway point, but the Austrian club turned down the proposal.

Leeds returned with an improved offer of £20million, but that still proved not to be enough to tempt Aaronson's current employers into selling their prised asset.

Meanwhile, respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed Leeds were in pole position to land Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay before the transfer window slammed shut.

The Yorkshire giants tabled a £3million bid which would have seen the 18-year-old remain with the Scottish Premiership Dons until the end of the season, but a switch failed to materialise.

Chelsea DOMINATE Tottenham in London Derby! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Dean Jones said about the situation?

Jones believes Leeds supporters should not be frustrated with the lack of incomings in January because they could be in for a lot of activity over the course of the next two windows.

The transfer insider understands the Whites feel they could tempt high-profile players to Elland Road.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "They have huge ambition and they're going to be big hitters, they feel, in the transfer market, maybe from the summer.

"They certainly will be by this time next year. They think they can be going for some big names, but they couldn't really buy those players in January."

1 of 9 Do you know this obscure player Leeds signed in the January transfer window? Sam Dalby Paudie O'Connor Lewis Baker Mateusz Bogusz

Who could Leeds buy in the summer?

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are confident of tying up a deal which will see attacking midfielder Aaronson head to Elland Road at the end of the season.

The report suggests sporting director Victor Orta travelled to Salzburg in a bid to negotiate the move last month.

Aaronson has previously revealed his dream is to eventually earn a transfer to the Premier League and those aspirations could play into Leeds' hands if they return to Austria with another offer in the summer.

The Athletic's Phil Hay has also claimed the 17-cap United States international was keen to complete a switch to Elland Road before yesterday's deadline.

However, Hay also understands Aaronson was not willing to force through the move midway through the campaign.

News Now - Sport News