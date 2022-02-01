Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp may already have his first summer signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that Liverpool fans should still be hopeful of signing Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho.

The teenage sensation emerged as Liverpool's top target on deadline day and was on the verge of sealing a move to Anfield before the deal collapsed in the final hour.

What's the latest news involving Carvalho?

Despite securing an impressive deal to sign Porto winger Luis Diaz, Jurgen Klopp was still hoping to add another attacking player to his squad before 11pm.

It quickly became apparent that was going to be the 19-year-old, who's been in outstanding form for Fulham this season, scoring seven goals and adding four assists in the Championship.

Liverpool had agreed a deal with Fulham to sign him, with Carvalho, who was always going to be loaned back to the Craven Cottage outfit for the rest of the season, undergoing a medical in London.

The Athletic reported just 67 minutes before the window closed that the deal was expected to go through, and Carvalho would become Klopp's second January signing.

However, it soon collapsed after the Merseysiders weren't able to complete the paperwork in time and the teenager ended up staying with Fulham.

But Carvalho's deal at the club expires at the end of the season and Jones thinks that Liverpool should remain optimistic about signing him in the future.

What did Jones say about Carvalho?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Liverpool fans can still be very hopeful over a deal for Carvalho, there's a feeling that both clubs will stick to the agreement of £10m."

Are Liverpool likely to sign Carvalho?

Despite this ending up being a wasted day from Liverpool's perspective, there's no reason this deal won't happen in the summer.

Carvalho is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, unless he signs a new contract at Craven Cottage, which would appear even less likely now Liverpool are interested, meaning the Reds will fancy their chances of adding him to their squad ahead of the 2022-2023 campaign.

According to The Athletic, there's a good chance that he'll end up signing for Liverpool anyway, so Klopp should get his man after all despite this fiasco.

