Newcastle transfer news: Hugely exciting Magpies update emerges after £118m development

Transfer insider Dean Jones insists that Newcastle United will “reach for the stars” in the summer transfer window when they try to further strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad.

The Magpies enjoyed a remarkably busy January transfer window as they attempted to flex their significant financial muscle.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

They are currently calming down after what was one of the most sensational trolley dashes in Premier League history.

The club were linked with all manner of players but managed to secure five first-team players, at a cost of over £90m, per Transfermarkt. This season's spend, per the same link, is a total of £118m.

The Magpies brought in Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid to kick the window off in what could well be regarded as a statement of intent, as the England international left the Spanish capital to join a relegation battle in England.

And they followed that up with a deal for Burnley’s Chris Wood, triggering his release clause and weakening a relegation rival in the process, while also signing cover for the injured Callum Wilson.

The headline-grabbing deal, of course, was the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon, a player who had also been linked with Juventus and Arsenal, while on deadline day, Newcastle signed Dan Burn from Brighton & Hove Albion and Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa.

They did not have it all their own way, though, as moves for Hugo Ekitike at Reims and Diego Carlos at Sevilla both fell through, while a bid was also rejected for Sven Botman at Lille.

Still, Jones believes that the summer window will be all the more manic, especially if Newcastle manage to stay up, while he believes the club will work from a starry list of targets.

What did Jones say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "If Newcastle fans thought that window was fun, wait for the next one. I’m informed that was only the B list of targets - and the A list will see them reach for the stars. First though, they have to stay up!"

Can Newcastle avoid relegation?

The pressure is well and truly on.

The Magpies have undoubtedly strengthened their squad in this transfer window but they do remain somewhat light up front, as they failed to sign a new striker.

They are also staring down the barrel of relegation.

As it stands, the club are 18th, having won just twice all season.

They are only one point behind Norwich City and the safety of 17th, though, and they do have a game in hand on the Canaries.

If they want to go big in the summer, they have to hope that the new signings start to fire rather quickly, and they start putting points on the board.

