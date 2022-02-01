West Ham transfer news: Irons have 'looked at' deal for 20-goal sensation

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Ryan Taylor believes that West Ham looked at signing Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz in January.

The Hammers badly needed to bring in a striker last month to bolster their attacking options ahead of a hectic second half of the season, although they failed in their attempts.

What's the latest news involving Brereton Diaz?

According to Football Insider, David Moyes was targeting a move for the Chile international late on in the window and even sent scouts to watch him play for Blackburn against Hull earlier this month.

The 22-year-old didn't score in that game but has been in outstanding goalscoring form this season, which has caught the eye of several Premier League sides.

In 27 Championship appearances this term, the striker has scored 20 goals, including four braces and a hat-trick in a thumping victory over Cardiff earlier in the campaign, while chipping in with one assist.

Brereton Diaz might have no Premier League experience, but West Ham only have Michail Antonio on their books, and he could therefore have eased the workload on the Hammers' top goalscorer, who's been their only option up front since Sebastien Haller left for Ajax 12 months ago.

West Ham had narrowed their search down to Brereton Diaz and Armando Broja, who's currently on loan at Southampton from Chelsea, although they ended up failing to make a single signing throughout January despite being left in both the FA Cup and Europa League and still fighting for a top four place.

But Taylor revealed that a move for Brereton Diaz was always going to be complicated heading into the final few days of the window because he's currently away on international duty with Chile.

What did Taylor say about Brereton Diaz?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "There were others they looked at. Ben Brereton Diaz was one, but he was in South America."

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Could this prove a mistake by West Ham?

It wasn't rocket science to work out that bringing in a striker needed to be Moyes' number one priority, as it was last summer.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player West Ham signed in the January transfer window? Jordan Spence Emanuel Pogatetz Sebastian Lletget Wellington Paulista

But the right fit didn't materialise, meaning the Scot is risking Antonio staying fit for the remainder of the campaign once again.

But that could prove a difficult task. Depending on their progression in both the FA Cup and Europe, West Ham could have upwards of 25 games left to play in the next four months, meaning another body could have proved a massive help in Moyes' task of keeping his squad, and Antonio in particular, in top condition.

News Now - Sport News