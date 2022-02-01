Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Floyd Mayweather is expected to be in attendance in Cardiff this weekend to support his fellow American Claressa Shields.

Shields - who refers to herself as the GWOAT - will defend her WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and The Ring middleweight titles against Ema Kozin on the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams undercard on February 5.

The unbeaten 2x Olympic gold medallist, 26, faces fellow undefeated boxer Kozin, 23, on Saturday night at the Motorpoint Arena.

Shields returns to action for the first time since winning the vacant WBA, IBF and Ring belts last time out against Marie-Eve Dicaire in March 2021.

Promoter Dmitriy Salita told Vegas Insider: “Claressa has added Gerald Tucker to her corner, who is Floyd Mayweather’s head trainer, so this camp has been definitely influenced by Floyd’s style of boxing, which will be evident in Claressa’s performance.

"I believe Claressa is going to make a statement in a big way on February 5.

“Claressa and Gerald started working together back in November for the original December 11 date.

"Gerald is young, smart and experienced as a fighter and a trainer.

"He and John David Jackson have a good rapport, which I believe is taking Claressa's training and her performance to the next level.

“Floyd is a fan of Claressa and is possibly attending her fight on Saturday night in Cardiff.

"Floyd gave Claressa particular details on how to improve certain techniques that will help her deliver a spectacular performance in this fight vs Ema Kozin.”

Shields also revealed Mayweather has given her advice about what it's like to fight in the UK.

Speaking to Sky Sports, she said: "Floyd told me I was going in the right direction.

"Not a lot of US fans get to have the experience of going to see what fans in the UK are like. He told me a lot about his experience fighting Ricky Hatton.

"We talked a lot about my skills, but also about the difference between amateurs and pros. In the pros you really have to stay calm and take your time.

"Even in two-minute rounds, he was telling me to slow down and really see those shots coming.

"Cardiff has some altitude like Las Vegas, and there's no altitude in Flint. I wanted to have my lungs feel that burn. I ran at 10,000 feet of elevation.

"The opportunity with Mayweather just kind of presented itself. Floyd heard I was coming and he opened up his gym to me and my team.

"It was great to see him spar and be in his presence. It was great to talk to him too and really see what he's like.

"It's great to hear that he's a huge fan of me and that him and his kids like to watch my fights. It was a great experience overall."

