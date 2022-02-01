Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ex-Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has agreed to a two-and-a-half year deal to become Everton manager until June 2024.

There have been several clubs interested in the 43-year-old since his departure from Chelsea, but none were able to agree a deal with the Englishman until now.

Everton have won just one of their last 14 games, so Lampard will have a lot of work to do with the Merseyside club if he wants to make them a competitive outfit.

It's clear that drastic changes are necessary, and the club has been active in the January transfer window to make that happen.

Everton have signed a total of six players:

Donny Van de Beek from Manchester United (Loan)

Anwar El Ghazi from Aston Villa (Loan)

Dele Alli from Tottenham

Nathan Patterson from Rangers

Vitalii Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv

Billy Crellin from Fleetwood Town

Whilst it isn't the most glamorous transfer window fans have ever seen, there are certainly players that can have an impact. The midfield signings of Alli and Van de Beek look like the biggest improvements for the club.

So let's take a look at three different ways the team could line up under Frank Lampard with the new signings taken into account.

4-3-3

Lampard used a 4-3-3 formation often during his tenure at Chelsea, and Everton have the players available to use this setup.

With the signing of El Ghazi, it means the club have another player to use on the wings. Combining him with Demarai Gray on the opposite flank with Calvert-Lewin in between could certainly be an exciting prospect for the Toffees.

Van de Beek and Alli could make a massive difference in midfield with both players capable of progressing the ball, and Allan completes the trio sitting deeper to protect the backline.

The new signings Mykolenko and Patterson combined with the experience of Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey in the centre is just one of Lampard's many options in defence.

4-4-2

Whilst the 4-4-2 formation is seen as somewhat 'old-school' and 'basic' in modern football, it could be used to Everton's advantage with both Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin in the Squad.

With the central role being preferred by both players, pairing the two up top could be an option for Lampard. Richarlison's off the ball movement could create space for Calvert-Lewin, and the duo could work well if they can feed off each other.

The robust pairing of Doucoure and Allan further back in the midfield would allow Van de Beek and Alli more freedom to push forward and support the front two.

The experience of Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane in the backline could help provide 20-year-old Patterson with confidence and stability.

3-4-3

Using three central defenders is slowly becoming a more regular theme again in modern football, with the likes of Chelsea using the formation to great success under Thomas Tuchel. The setup would allow Lampard to make the most of the five centre-backs in Everton's squad.

To spice things up in the front three, we've included Alex Iwobi, Andros Townsend and Richarlison. El Ghazi may take time to adapt to the squad and Gray will not play every game, so Lampard will have the option to use Townsend or Iwobi on the wings in support of Richarlison.

Andre Gomes features in midfield alongside Alli, with the new signings of Patterson and Mykolenko pushing forward from the wing-back positions.

The back three consists of Holgate, Godfrey and Keane, but Lampard could also make use of Mina and 19-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite in a defensive trio.

