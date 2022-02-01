Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It has only been a couple of weeks since Jurassic Express defeated the Lucha Brothers to win the AEW Tag Team Championships for the first time, but there are already several teams lining up, ready to take the belts from them.

From high profile pairs to potential teams in the future, GiveMeSport looks at some of the possible challengers who could step up to Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

Written by Simon Bullock.

Darby Allin and Sting

Since coming together as a tag team at AEW Revolution in 2020, Darby Allin and Sting are unbeaten as a tag team.

They’ve defeated several established tag teams in the company, the likes of FTR, Team Taz and Men of the Year on route to cementing their status as one of the top contenders to take on Jurassic Express.

Allin and Jungle Boy form one half of the so-called ‘four pillars’ of AEW and have faced off in singles competition before but have never had any kind of rivalry between the two.

AEW fans absolutely love both teams and to see the Icon competing for championship gold on TV in 2022 would be quite something. The four would undoubtedly put on a classic match.

Le Sex Gods

It’s been nearly two years since Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, otherwise known as Le Sex Gods, teamed up in AEW.

They had a varying record together, with three wins and three defeats but their wins were big ones, with victories over Adam Page and Kenny Omega and Darby Allin and Jon Moxley.

Since those early days of AEW, things have changed as Sammy Guevara has earned a reputation as one of the most exciting young stars and it feels as though the potential of Le Sex Gods together wasn’t tapped into as much as it could have been.

Jungle Boy and the former WWE star also go back a long way as well, as Jungle Boy took the Demo God to a 10-minute time limit draw in 2019, with the former having developed immensely since then.

It may not be a match for the immediate future, but it would be fun to see a few months down the line.

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes

The brotherly pairing of Cody and Dustin Rhodes have only had two matches together in AEW, but their wins came against arguably the two most established tag teams in the company in the Young Bucks and the Lucha Brothers.

It could even be said that the Rhodes’ put AEW on the map to begin with, after their all-time calibre match at Double or Nothing in 2019.

As it stands, Cody’s immediate future is uncertain, as he most recently lost the TNT Championship unification ladder match against Sammy Guevara, whilst Dustin Rhodes seemingly much going on himself with only two TV matches since early December.

We’ve already seen that the two make a great tag team and they would be a valuable addition to AEW’s tag division.

ReDRagon

One of the newer additions to the tag team roster in AEW, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, AKA ReDRagon have garnered lots of attention since reuniting in December.

The pair teamed up with Adam Cole at New Year’s Smash to defeat Best Friends and fans are clamouring to see their first match in AEW as a duo.

Fish and O’Reilly arrive in AEW with a ton of excitement around them, given their experience teaming together which goes back years.

Jurassic Express vs ReDRagon is a match that wouldn’t look out of place on any PPV and is surely bound to happen at some point in the future, once Fish and O’Reilly start getting some wins under their belts.

House of Black

They may have only joined forces in AEW a matter of weeks ago, but the House of Black looks set to climb the tag team rankings in the coming weeks.

Brody King and Malakai Black made waves together in PWG and have now brought their AEW, convincingly dispatching of the Varsity Blondes in their first match.

Like ReDRagon, the House of Black will need more victories before they can be considered title contenders, but with the potential addition of a third member to the House in the works, the group looks set to grow and become even stronger.

Black hasn’t yet crossed paths with either member of Jurassic Express yet, so any interaction between the teams would be fresh and new, leading to a match bound to excite viewers.

