Ronaldo Nazario has claimed that his former teammate, Romario, used to deliberately take him out partying to try and take his spot in the Brazil side.

In 1997, Ronaldo was arguably the greatest player in the world.

He was playing at an extraordinary level for Barcelona and he had established himself as a key player in Brazil's side.

Come the end of the year, he had won the first of his two Ballon d'Or titles.

Romario was one of the best strikers in the world at this time, too.

But, while he was an incredible player himself, he thought it was necessary to take his Brazil teammate out partying to try and take his spot in the national team.

Speaking on Twitch show Bobo TV, per football-italia, Ronaldo said: “I learned a lot from Romario and Bebeto,” the ex striker continued. “They were an inspiration for me even if Romario was a motherf***** because he forced young players to clean his boots or bring him coffees.

“A few years later, in 1997 I was an important player already. I had already won the Ballon d’Or and during the training retreat for the Copa America, Romario suddenly told me: ‘Get ready, we go out tonight, don’t worry.’

“He had prepared a ladder to climb over the hotel’s wall and there was a taxi waiting for us on the other side.

“We returned at 5 am and I was exhausted the following day in training. I understood that Romario did it on purpose to tire me out and take my spot in the starting XI.”

Imagine being as good as Romario but still needing to do everything in your power to try and get ahead of Ronaldo.

Ronaldo also named the four best strikers in the world.

"Benzema, no doubts about it," Ronaldo said. "Lewandowski after him.

"Haaland will become the No 1, but the other two are better than him at the moment.

"Mbappe is also really strong. I’ve read he’s signed a €50m (£42m) a-year contract with Real Madrid. Surely, we played at the wrong time."

