Everton transfer news: Lampard has already made "key" decision involving Calvert-Lewin

Dean Jones has claimed that Frank Lampard needs to keep Dominic Calvert-Lewin happy at Everton, hence his decision to ask Duncan Ferguson to stay on the club’s coaching staff.

The Toffees have appointed the ex-Chelsea and England midfielder as the successor to Rafael Benitez and it appears that he is already taking a hands-on approach to his role.

What’s the latest with Everton?

The Toffees embarked on an interesting January transfer window as they looked to strengthen the squad at Goodison Park, although they have had to do so under two separate managers.

They began the window with Rafael Benitez in charge and, under his management, signed Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv and Nathan Patterson from Rangers, while also striking an agreement to sign Anwar El Ghazi on loan from Aston Villa.

Everton then appointed Lampard as their new manager and made moves on deadline day to further strengthen, with Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek arriving on another loan deal, and the club also secured a deal to sign Dele Alli on a permanent basis from Tottenham Hotspur.

Those deals should bolster the club’s chances of avoiding a relegation dog fight, with the club currently 16th and just four points ahead of the drop zone.

Everton posted a picture on Twitter on Tuesday confirming Lampard's backroom team, with Ferguson, who took interim charge after Benitez’s sacking, a part of it.

And Jones believes that such a move has been made because of the close relationship between Ferguson and Calvert-Lewin.

What has Jones said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "It’s interesting that Lampard has asked Duncan Ferguson to stay. He’s got a strong relationship with Calvert-Lewin and Lampard knows it’s key to keep the striker happy in this moment."

How important is Calvert-Lewin?

Vital.

He continues to be the club’s best striker, even with his injury woes.

He has scored three goals in six Premier League games this term and has an excellent record when it comes to hitting the back of the net.

Last season, indeed, the England international scored 16 goals in 33 league games, while netting 13 times the season prior. He is improving and can surely get even better if he avoids injuries.

Keeping him on side is vital if Lampard is going to be successful on Merseyside, and guide them away from the very real danger of relegation to the Championship.

