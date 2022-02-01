Tottenham transfer news: Worrying claim emerges after Spurs make decision on £21.6m gem

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has questioned Tottenham Hotspur's decision to loan midfielder Bryan Gil to Valencia during the January transfer window.

It's been a frustrating few months for the 20-year-old since he arrived in north London from boyhood club Sevilla over the summer via a £21.6 million deal that saw Erik Lamela move in the opposite direction.

What is the latest news involving Gil?

Gil signed a five-year contract upon his arrival at Spurs after winning three caps for Spain following some impressive displays in his homeland.

The creative talent bagged four goals and provided three assists in 29 La Liga appearances for Eibar throughout 2020/21 as he enjoyed a productive season-long loan spell despite their eventual relegation.

He was then brought to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by previous manager Nuno Espirito Santo, but struggled to establish himself in the starting lineup on a regular basis.

Although Gil was awarded nine starts across the various cup competitions, he failed to feature from the off once in the Premier League and has been selected just a handful of times by new boss Antonio Conte.

With the likes of Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn ahead of him in the Spurs pecking order, Gil has returned to his homeland on a temporary basis in search of regular game time.

What has Bridge said about Gil?

However, Bridge is disappointed that the versatile youngster didn't remain in England and test himself against Premier League opposition.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

He told GiveMeSport: “What's the point? The thing is, we know he can play well against Eibar and Cadiz, we want to see him in the Premier League.

"And now if you're telling me that not one Premier League club fancied him on a season-long loan, we've got problems because that's telling me that he isn't good enough for this league.”

Were Tottenham right to loan out Gil?

It's likely that opportunities would have been even harder to come by for Gil in the second half of the season following the arrival of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus on Deadline Day.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

When also taking into account that Tottenham are no longer involved in European action and that a buyer couldn't be found for Bergwijn, it's easy to understand why the Spaniard was allowed to depart.

Conte and the club's supporters alike will now surely be hoping he can rediscover his best form at Valencia and become a valuable member of Spurs' first-team squad next term.

