Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles 'held talks' over deal for 'terrific' 71-cap ace

Journalist Ryan Taylor has confirmed that Crystal Palace held talks over a deal to sign Aaron Ramsey in the January transfer window.

The Wales international was linked with a number of Premier League clubs throughout the month but ultimately joined Rangers on loan from Juventus on deadline day.

What’s the latest with Palace?

They did two deals in the January transfer window as manager Patrick Vieira looked to strengthen his squad at Selhurst Park.

Palace secured a permanent deal to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta after initially taking him on loan while also snapping up striker Luke Plange from Championship club Derby County.

There was not a hugely headline-grabbing acquisition but it appears that the club held exploratory talks over a potential deal to sign Ramsey from the Italian club.

The 31-year-old’s deal in Scotland is being heavily subsidised by Juventus, who are paying the majority of his wages, per The Daily Mail.

That may well have also been the case if he had moved to Palace but Taylor insists that the club were not sure on a deal because of his age and his veteran status.

Indeed, the Eagles made significant efforts to bring young players into the club in the summer, signing the likes of Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi from Chelsea, while also signing Michael Olise from Reading and Odsonne Edouard from Celtic.

Their oldest signing was back-up goalkeeper Remi Matthews, who is 27, and the journalist believes that Ramsey simply did not fit into their plans to lower the average age at Selhurst Park.

What did Taylor say?

He told GiveMeSport: "I know they held talks over Ramsey but I don't think the club were 100 per cent on it. At his age, they were cautious that they've got rid of all of these older players."

Does this make sense?

Palace made the right choice.

Ramsey, who has been lauded as "terrific" by boss Vieira, is going to turn 32 later this year and it remains to be seen if he has the ability to make a real impact for Rangers in Scotland after a career that has fallen victim to a number of injury blows.

It is even less clear if he would have been able to play Premier League football to a high level, and Palace opting against a deal makes complete sense in terms of how the club are trying to operate in the transfer window under Vieira’s management.

They are also going well in the Premier League table, as they sit 13th and have played some genuinely exciting football, even beating Manchester City earlier this term.

They have no need for Ramsey at this point.

