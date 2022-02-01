Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liv Morgan has given her honest thoughts on Ronda Rousey making her return to WWE at the Royal Rumble.

It was speculated the week of the Royal Rumble that Ronda Rousey would be making her long-awaited WWE return at the event.

That ended up happening, with Rousey entering the women's Royal Rumble at the number 28 spot, last eliminating Charlotte Flair to win the whole thing.

The day before the Royal Rumble, GiveMeSport's Louis Dangoor sat down with WWE Raw star Liv Morgan to speak about the prospect of Rousey returnuing.

During the interview, which you can check out above, Morgan spoke about the issue some fans have with spots being taken away from full-time talent with Rousey returning.

Liv explained that while she understood the issue that some fans have with Ronda taking a spot away from a full-time roster member, she welcomed the challenge:

"I totally understand that, but the competitor in me is like 'be so good that you're undeniable'... She's a huge name and a great performer, she's great at everything she does. I understand that it might take away a spot from someone else, but also part of me is like 'well, if you were that good and the spot is yours, it'd be yours', you know?"

Liv concluded by saying that she "loves" Ronda Rousey, and was looking forwards to seeing her back in WWE:

"I welcome Ronda. I love Ronda, so I'd love for her to come back and I'd love to meet her baby girl."

During the interview, Liv Morgan also spoke about how she'd like to see Mickie James and Chyna inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future.

She also spoke about learning from Becky Lynch during the pair's feud from the latter stages of 2021 heading into 2022.

You can check out more exclusive WWE Interviews right now on the GiveMeSport WWE YouTube channel, which you can find by clicking here.

News Now - Sport News