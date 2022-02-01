Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Things didn't run smoothly for WWE during the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match, according to this new report.

Fightful Select is reporting that things were chaotic backstage during the Royal Rumble match, with a lot of planned spots being changed.

The report notes that Shane McMahon was "heavily involved" in the match, and was responsible for a lot of the late changes that ended up taking place:

From a producer standpoint, Shane McMahon wasn't listed internally as a producer for the match, but to confirm Ringside News' report, we're told that he was heavily involved the match, particularly a lot of the late changes that happened.

Fightful goes on to explain that Vince McMahon also changed a lot of the Royal Rumble match, so much so that some talent went out without knowing who they were eliminating:

Specifically, we're told Vince McMahon changed the order of the men's Royal Rumble, and there were a few times where people going out didn't know who they were eliminating.

This didn't sit well with WWE talent, as Fightful reports that morale was very low backstage during and after the match.

The report also explains that one WWE source said that the experience was incredibly frustrating and stressful:

One source indicated that even separate of that, it was the most frustrating and stressful experience of their WWE careers, and things were changing right up to the minute people would go through the curtain.

Several talent were said to be upset with the fact that many of the on-screen pairings were not in the match together, especially those that had been feuding on TV:

We heard from several talent that grew increasingly frustrated over the fact that so many on-screen pairings, whether they be teams or feuds were paid off. Many pointed to the Mysterios and Street Profits being used to promote the Rumble match, with no furthering or interaction between them.

Fightful's report has a lot more information surrounding the chaos within WWE during the Royal Rumble, so make sure you check that out.

