Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'confident' over deal for £287k p/w star Tuchel knows well

Chelsea are confident that Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele will move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a deadline day move to the Blues, but nothing materialised in the end.

What is the latest news involving Dembele?

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea made a couple enquiries on deadline day to sign Dembele after his proposed transfer to Paris Saint-Germain broke down.

With his reported £287,000-a-week contract set to expire in the summer, Barcelona were desperate to sell him in the transfer window that has just gone.

On the Frenchman, Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany said: "He and his agents have been told that he must leave immediately, because we want players committed to this project, and therefore we expect a transfer before January 31."

Dembele is now set to see out the rest of his contract at the Camp Nou before moving on a free transfer in the summer.

What has Jones said about Dembele to Chelsea?

In terms of potential destinations, Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea will be back in the frame at the end of the season and are confident that they can get something done.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "From everything I've heard, Chelsea are keen on the deal and it sounds to me like they're pretty confident that he will join in the summer.

"If I was to have a bet on it, I would say that Dembele in the summer is looking the most likely to move to Chelsea."

Do Chelsea need Dembele?

Chelsea already have a lot of attackers, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic to name a few. But if one of them were to move on, with Pulisic admitting he has found it "tough" at Stamford Bridge this season, then a move for Dembele would make sense.

Having once cost £135.5m following his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona, the Blues could now pick him up for absolutely nothing.

He is also a player Thomas Tuchel knows well from their time at Dortmund together, with the France international playing 49 times under him.

Dembele's injury record, though, is a huge red flag. The 2018 World Cup winner has already missed over 15 games for Barcelona this term, so there is an element of risk with this potential transfer.

But if the European champions are willing to look past that and do end up losing one of their current attackers, then you can see the logic behind bringing Dembele to Stamford Bridge.

