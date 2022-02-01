Liverpool transfer news: "Very interesting" Luis Diaz claim emerges involving PL rivals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge insists that Liverpool’s deal to sign Luis Diaz was essentially arranged for the summer but that it was brought forward after Tottenham Hotspur tabled a bid for the player in January.

Spurs made a real attempt to secure the signature of the winger, even seeing a £37.6m bid rejected by Porto but he has ended up at Anfield.

What’s the latest with Liverpool?

They finished the transfer window with just the signing of Diaz, while Antonio Conte’s side secured the signatures of both Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus.

The first has come in initially on loan, while the latter is a permanent deal, and both were announced on transfer deadline day.

Liverpool, by comparison, attempted to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham on deadline day but saw the deal ultimately fall through prior to the transfer deadline.

Still, they have managed to bring Diaz into the club as they look to bolster their chances of challenging for the Premier League title; Jurgen Klopp's side are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

Bridge has now confirmed that colleagues have informed him that Liverpool had essentially struck an agreement to sign the Colombia international at the end of the season and brought it forward after learning of Spurs’ interest.

Diaz was impressive for Porto throughout his time there, scoring 41 goals and registering 19 assists in 125 games, and he has moved to the Reds for a fee of £37.5m.

What did Bridge say?

He told GiveMeSport: "The Diaz one is interesting. The information from Liverpool colleagues, they said that Liverpool were going to sign Diaz in the summer and they've just literally done it early because of Tottenham's interest, which I found very interesting."

How good is this for Liverpool?

Truly excellent.

Liverpool had clearly done the deal and they laid the groundwork prior to the January window.

The deal, for the Reds, was there to be done, leaving Spurs with next to no chance.

Spurs have ended the window with a new winger anyway, bringing in Kulusevski from Juve, and will be optimistic that the deal to sign Bentancur works out too.

Liverpool have brought in an excellent winger, too, and they will be hopeful of bedding him into their squad quickly.

Really, both sides have ended the window with excellent new players and that’s all that really matters.

