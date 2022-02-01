Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored many wonder goals during his illustrious football career.

One of his greatest came for Real Madrid against Juventus on April 3, 2018.

Real travelled to Turin for their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Juve.

Zinedine Zidane's side won 2-0 that day, with Ronaldo scoring a brace.

His second, which came in the 64th minute, is arguably the greatest goal in Champions League history.

Ronaldo scored a quite stunning overhead kick that left the great Gianluigi Buffon stranded.

Juventus fans inside the stadium were left stunned before they erupted in applause as they acknowledged what was an extraordinary goal.

Almost four years on and epic fan footage of the goal, posted by Twitter user @TotalCristiano, has gone viral again.

It's a reminder of what an incredible effort it was and you can view it below...

Absolutely stunning. Imagine scoring a goal so good that the opposition fans actually applaud you.

At the time of writing, Ronaldo has scored 803 professional goals.

Speaking later in 2019, Ronaldo named his effort against Juve as the best he had scored in his career.

"It was the best goal in my career so far," he told DAZN, per the Mirror. "It was an unbelievable moment.

"And, of course, when the people start to applaud me in the stadium I was like, 'wow'.

"It surprised me a lot because this has never happened in my life, so it was an unbelievable moment."

Speaking to Piers Morgan a year later, he said, per the Mirror: “I tried to score this goal for many, many years. I had scored 700-odd goals but I hadn’t done this. I thought ‘finally I had scored a bicycle, the beautiful jumping’.

“The way I had done against Buffon, against Juventus, in the Champions League. It was a beautiful goal.”

Ronaldo's goal was nominated for the 2018 Puskas Award. However, his effort only received 22% of the vote and finished second, behind Mohamed Salah's strike for Liverpool against Everton.

We're still baffled it didn't win the prize.

