Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on an 18-month deal after Arsenal agreed to terminate the striker's contract.

It is believed Arsenal will save around £25m in wages after cutting short the Gabon international's contract. Aubameyang was earning £350,000-a-week at the club, equating to £18.2m per year, and had another 17 months left on his deal.

Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy and dropped from the starting eleven by Mikel Arteta two months ago after disciplinary issues and has failed to make an appearance for the club since.

Many fans were disappointed Arsenal failed to receive any transfer fee for the striker, but the club was in a weak position to negotiate with Aubameyang frozen out of the squad.

But despite the striker's falling out with Arteta and his drop in form over the past two seasons, the Gabon international has had his fair share of brilliant moments in an Arsenal shirt.

He made a total of 163 appearances for the Gunners, bagging an impressive 92 goals, and registering a further 21 assists. The forward scored 22 Premier League goals in two consecutive seasons for Arsenal from 2018 to 2020.

Incredibly the forward also beat Thierry Henry's record of becoming the fastest player to score 50 Premier League goals for the club, managing the feat in 79 appearances, four quicker than Henry.

Aubameyang won the Premier League Golden Boot for his 22 goals in the 2018/19 season, and whilst that wasn't enough to earn him the award for a second time a season later, he did win Arsenal's Player of the Season award for the 2019/20 campaign. He was also included in the PFA Team of the Year for his performances in the same season.

Aubameyang won the FA Cup and Community Shield during his time at the club, and also reached the Europa League and EFL Cup final.

Aubameyang was vital in both of the trophies the club did manage to win, scoring both goals in Arsenal's 2-1 victory over London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final. He also scored the club's only goal in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City for the Community Shield which they went on to win after a penalty shootout.

BT Sport posted a video compilation on Twitter of the forward's best moments for Arsenal with the caption 'Aubameyang was undoubtedly one of the best Arsenal players of the Emirates era', and it's hard to argue with their statement.

The 3-minute clip shows just some of the striker's best moments from his time at Arsenal, including goals against current Premier League leaders Manchester City and an incredible acrobatic strike against Olympiakos.

You can also see a beautiful piece of footwork to take himself around Kurt Zouma, followed by a cheeky chip over Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero. And of course, they had to include a clip of the forward's iconic front flip celebration.

Whilst many Arsenal fans are upset with the situation surrounding the striker's exit, they can hopefully still appreciate some of the brilliant moments the forward has provided for Arsenal over his four years at the club.

