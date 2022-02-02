Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo made the bold decision to move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United in 2003.

The Portuguese was just 18 years old at the time but, despite being so young, he agreed to a move.

Ronaldo featured heavily in the 2003/04 season, scoring six times in 40 matches.

One of his best performances in his debut campaign came against Leicester City in April 2004.

Ronaldo was bright from start to finish in United's 1-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo was given the Man-of-the-Match award for his display and he was asked to speak to the media after the game.

The United forward did not speak much English at all at this time, though.

But, he had Gary Neville alongside him during the interview, and the Englishman did his best to help him through it.

The footage is so wholesome and you can view it below...

"Just say 'I enjoy game, I dribble very well..." Neville jokes to Ronaldo before the interview starts.

Ronaldo is then asked to speak but, after a few sentences, stumbles when asked whether he is feeling 'confident'.

Neville then passes Ronaldo his bottle of champagne before raving about the youngster.

He said of his teammate: "He's very confident. He always wants the ball. He dribbles at players and makes it very difficult for them. Tonight, Ian Walker had to make a lot of saves from him.

"It's easy for people to think it's easy to settle in at this club. He's come with a big price tag and he's only 18 years of age. But to come from a foreign country and adapt the way he has is incredible. He's a very good player."

Nearly 18 years on and Ronaldo has come a long way since then.

He had never heard the word 'confidence' in 2004. He defines the word now.

