Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jamie Redknapp once told a hilarious story about Emmanuel Eboue's relentless attempts to convert him to Christianity.

Redknapp's son and Eboue's son, Mathis, both played for Arsenal in 2016 and were in the same age group.

Redknapp had never met Eboue before and they exchanged phone numbers.

Little did the Englishman know that the former Arsenal ace would text him every day in a relentless attempt to convert him to Christianity.

Redknapp told the story while appearing on the Sky programme, A League of their Own. Watch the moment below...

Redknapp started: "Can I tell a story? For some reason… His little boy is the same age as mine and I met him at football.

“He wants me to become a Christian and he keeps sending me these messages about turning to God. I don’t even know him!

“Every day I get a ‘Thought for the Day’."

Reading a text he received from Eboue, Redknapp added: “'Do you think you’ve failed? You’ve failed your life… With God, it is never too late to make a new start.'

“Why is he picking on me? Our kids are seven and play football together, let’s not get too deep, mate.”

Eboue saw Redknapp's comments and he sent him another text, although this time it was to apologise.

“I pray a lot and read a lot of the Bible,” Eboué told the Telegraph. “Every morning at 4 o’clock when I wake up I pray, read the Bible and write a message in my phone and every day I will send a thought for the day to each person in my contacts book."

"A few people said: ‘Hey, he’s laughing at you on television.’ I think he thought it was just him I was sending the messages to when actually I send them to everyone in my phone."

“I sent him a message saying, ‘Jamie, I’m very sorry, I didn’t pick on you, it’s just what I do each day.’ So he sent me a message straight back saying ‘No, it’s no problem, it was just a joke’ so it’s not a big deal.”

What a legend Eboue is.

1 of 20 Who was Suarez's childhood idol? Gabriel Batistuta Diego Maradona Diego Simeone Diego Forlan

News Now - Sport News