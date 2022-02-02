Tottenham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Spurs fans after £50.7m development

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge insists that Tottenham Hotspur fans will have wanted the club to sign more than just two players in the January transfer window.

Spurs ended the window with two additions, as they brought in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus. Kulusevski could cost £29.2m if obligations are met, per Sky, while Bentancur could cost up to £21.5m, meaning a combined £50.7m.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

They made a concerted effort to bring new players into the club and to strengthen the squad of Antonio Conte.

Throughout the month, the club were in negotiations over a deal to sign Adama Traore, even going so far as to agree a wage with the Spain international, but the deal fell apart as he instead opted to join Barcelona after his former club made their interest known.

That was then followed by a bid for Porto winger Luis Diaz, worth over £37m, but the offer was rejected by the Portuguese club and Liverpool swooped in to sign the Colombia international.

He moved for a fee of £37m and has linked up with his Anfield team-mates as they look to strengthen a forward line that already boasts both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Spurs then turned their attentions to a double raid on the former club of their director of football Fabio Paratici, striking an initial 18-month loan agreement with Kulusevski, and signing Bentancur permanently.

They also had numerous outgoings, particularly on deadline day, as Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil all left on loan, to Lyon, Villarreal, and Valencia respectively, and Dele Alli moved to Everton on a permanent deal.

And Bridge believes that most Spurs fans will have begun the window wanting more than just two new arrivals.

What did Bridge say?

He told GiveMeSport: "If you want to get a reaction from Tottenham fans on that, I think Tottenham fans would have wanted a little bit more than that."

Aubameyang exit DONE. More on Football Terrace...

Is this fair?

Yes.

A deal to sign Adama was being negotiated and reports suggested that Conte wanted him to play at right wing-back, having raised concerns over both Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal’s suitability for the role.

Having seen that deal fall through, the club did not sign a separate wing-back.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

In addition to that, they again failed to sign a backup striker to Harry Kane, who remains the sole senior striker in Conte’s squad.

The additions of Kulusevski and Bentancur will undoubtedly help Conte in his bid to qualify for the Champions League, but it is fair to say that more could have been done in January.

News Now - Sport News