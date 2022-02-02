Everton transfer news: 'Lampard will look' at deal for £25m PL rising star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones thinks Chelsea striker Armando Broja is one player Frank Lampard will look to sign for Everton in the summer.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Southampton and has impressed at St Mary's since arriving last August.

What is the latest news involving Broja?

While Broja signed a new long-term deal at Chelsea before joining Southampton, his future at Stamford Bridge does not look certain.

Sky Sports reported last month that Southampton and some other unnamed clubs wanted to sign him permanently, while Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Saints were preparing to make a £25m bid.

Amid the speculation that Southampton were looking to keep hold of Broja, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl told reporters that the Albanian was happy with life down on the south coast.

"He likes it here, he enjoys it here. We have a young team here. These are all reasons why he's developed his game and why he's getting better. In the end, we have to find the right decision for the boy," Hasenhuttl said in a pre-match press conference last month.

It means Everton will have some serious competition if Lampard's plan is to bring Broja to Goodison Park.

What has Jones said about Broja and Everton?

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Lampard and Everton to be in the conversation for Broja if Chelsea do end up deciding to sell him in the summer.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "Broja, there's no way Lampard doesn't come into that conversation straight away. He knows him, think he gave him his debut. If he was genuinely available, Lampard would look in his direction."

Should Everton make Broja a primary target in the summer?

Absolutely. As stated earlier, Broja has impressed in the Premier League this season. In just over 960 minutes, the Albania international has managed to score five goals to help keep Southampton away from relegation trouble.

He has also scored twice in the Carabao Cup so is well on course to reach double figures in all competitions this term.

All things considered, Broja looks like he is going to the top, with Thomas Tuchel describing the 6 ft 3 striker as a "unique player".

"Armando is getting better and better," the Champions League-winning manager recently said. "He is a unique player with some unique strengths in his game. He’s speedy, he’s robust and he’s a goalscorer."

Can Tuchel guarantee Broja first-team football, though? Possibly not. And if that turns out to be the case, then perhaps a reunion with Lampard, the man to give him his Chelsea debut, could be on the cards.

